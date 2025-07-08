Sami Whitcomb Has Massive Night For Mercury
In what has been an incredible year for the Phoenix Mercury, the stars are not the only ones shining. The Mercury reserves are flourishing in their role, and last night's game was a prime example.
Phoenix defeated the Dallas Wings by 30 points, and they controlled the game from start to finish. The Mercury had a standout performance in this game, and it came from a player they have relied on all season. That player is Sami Whitcomb.
Whitcomb had a big night for the Mercury, as she led the team with a career-high 36 points. She got going early, as she had 22 points in the first quarter. By the end of the first half, she had 29 points. That is the most scored by a player in any half this season.
Whitcomb made seven 3-pointers in this game. As a team, the Mercury made 14. Whitcomb was in the zone, and the Mercury simply followed her lead.
The Mercury struck gold with the veteran guard, as they brought her in during the offseason. She has made an impact in her short time with the team, as played well in both a starting role and as a reserve. When Kaleah Copper is out, the Mercury place Whitcomb in the starting lineup. When Phoenix is healthy, they have Whitcomb come off the bench. Regardless of where they place her, she delivers.
At 36 years old, Whitcomb is playing great. She is averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and as her last game showed, she is shooting the ball well. Overall, she is shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range. Her shooting is one of the reasons the Mercury are one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the league.
Whitcomb's hot start in last night's game set the tone for the Mercury. It ensured that they would bounce back from their last game, and as a result, they picked up a commanding win.
Phoenix is out for a championship, and Whitcomb has two championships of her own. She won her first championship with the Washington Mystics in 2018, and she won another in 2020 with the Seattle Storm. Whitcomb knows what it takes to win, and she is bringing that to the Mercury. Whitcomb was a great and possibly underrated pickup for Phoenix, and when the playoffs begin, she will undoubtedly be one of their key players.
