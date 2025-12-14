Mercury's DeShields Has Big Games In College
Diamond DeShields spent some time with the Phoenix Mercury, as she played with them in 2022. She played with them during a challenging year, and she did well in her time. DeShields averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal.
DeShields started her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky, as they drafted her during the 2018 WNBA Draft. She was the third pick in a draft that featured A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams and others.
Before she was drafted, DeShields was making a name for herself in college. She started her journey at North Carolina, but she moved to Tennessee. In her season with North Carolina, DeShields averaged 18.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals.
That was a big year for the future Mercury guard, as she was named the ACC Rookie of the Year. She had the best game of her college career that year, and she did it against NC State.
DeShields goes off in freshman year
DeShields had 38 points, and she also had four rebounds, two steals and an assist. North Carolina beat NC State 89-82 in that game, and outside of DeShields, the Tar Heels had one other player who scored in double figures.
Allisha Gray had a nice game, as she finished with 18 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
DeShields had four more 30-point games in her college years, and her next best during her Tennessee days.
In a game against Georgia, DeShields had 34 points. She also had six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Tennessee had one other player who scored 10 or more points, as Mercedes Russell had 24 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.
After the 2016-17 season, the future WNBA champion decided to play in Turkey. She played with Çukurova Basketbol, and she averaged 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Then, she began her WNBA journey, and had her share of accolades.
DeShields was one of the players who stood out during Phoenix's playoff run, as she averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury were swept by the Las Vegas Aces, and later on, the Aces won a championship.
The Mercury needed a player like DeShields, and she ended up being one of the bright spots of that season.
