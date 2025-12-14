Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's DeShields Has Big Games In College

Diamond DeShields played for the Phoenix Mercury in 2022, and before she started her WNBA career, she was putting up big numbers in college.

Davion Moore

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury basketball player Diamond DeShields arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury basketball player Diamond DeShields arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Diamond DeShields spent some time with the Phoenix Mercury, as she played with them in 2022. She played with them during a challenging year, and she did well in her time. DeShields averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a steal.

DeShields started her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky, as they drafted her during the 2018 WNBA Draft. She was the third pick in a draft that featured A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams and others.

Diamond DeShield
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields, right, and Chance the Rapper hold the championship trophy after the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Before she was drafted, DeShields was making a name for herself in college. She started her journey at North Carolina, but she moved to Tennessee. In her season with North Carolina, DeShields averaged 18.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals.

That was a big year for the future Mercury guard, as she was named the ACC Rookie of the Year. She had the best game of her college career that year, and she did it against NC State.

DeShields goes off in freshman year

DeShields had 38 points, and she also had four rebounds, two steals and an assist. North Carolina beat NC State 89-82 in that game, and outside of DeShields, the Tar Heels had one other player who scored in double figures.

Allisha Gray had a nice game, as she finished with 18 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.

DeShields had four more 30-point games in her college years, and her next best during her Tennessee days.

Diamond DeShield
Dec 4, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers guard Diamond DeShields (11) brings the ball up court against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Baylor won 88 to 66. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

In a game against Georgia, DeShields had 34 points. She also had six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Tennessee had one other player who scored 10 or more points, as Mercedes Russell had 24 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.

After the 2016-17 season, the future WNBA champion decided to play in Turkey. She played with Çukurova Basketbol, and she averaged 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Then, she began her WNBA journey, and had her share of accolades.

DeShields was one of the players who stood out during Phoenix's playoff run, as she averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury were swept by the Las Vegas Aces, and later on, the Aces won a championship.

Diamond DeShield
Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever forward Emma Cannon (32) shoots a layup over Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury needed a player like DeShields, and she ended up being one of the bright spots of that season.

