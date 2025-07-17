Diana Taurasi Docuseries Gets Release Date
The previously-announced Diana Taurasi documentary series now has a release date of August 7 on Amazon Prime, according to a new announcement on Sports on Prime's Instagram page.
The series, titled "Taurasi," will be a three-part look at the wide-ranging career of the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. The basketball icon won championships everywhere she went, from the University of Connecticut back in college, to the Phoenix Mercury, to Russia and Turkey, and a record six Olympic gold medals and three World Championships.
Per Variety, "Taurasi" will feature interviews from the writers who covered her, former teammates and coaches, her family, and herself. The docuseries will be produced by Meadlowlark Media and Institute and Difficult Media.
Taurasi played basketball on the world stage from 2000, her freshman year in college, to her eventual retirement from the WNBA after the 2024 season, so there will be no shortage of material to cover and footage to comb through. She's also played with and against multiple generations of athletes, who undoubtedly have plenty to say about one of the sport's biggest personalities. And she'll undoubtedly have plenty to say about them in return.
For fans in North America, this could be a fascinating first look at her time playing in Europe. Taurasi famously sat out the 2015 WNBA season to focus on playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia. It was a shocking move for many, as Taurasi and the Mercury were fresh off of a 2014 WNBA title, but at that time, star players were paid far more for their foreign clubs (particularly Russian ones) than they were in the W, were salaries paled in comparison.
Russian (and Turkish) league games are hard to watch in the U.S., so this could give longtime fans a rare chance to see what her experience was like playing overseas, and how it differed from her time in Storrs or Phoenix.
Taurasi played on all three title-winning teams (in 2007, 2009, and 2014) and is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer by a margin of over 2,000 points, a testament to her longevity. DT was named an All-Star a whopping 11 times and made All-WNBA First Team 10 times and led the league in scoring five times. She's also atop the league's three-pointers list by over 400 shots as was known around the world for her quick trigger, lethal shooting ability, and constant trash talk.
