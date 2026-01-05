Mercury's Held Shoots Light Out, Helps DePaul Win
Lexi Held was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies, and early in the season, she showed what she brings to the table. Held can knock down shots, and she provided a spark when the team needed it.
When it comes to her season, the game that sticks out the most is her 24-point game against the Golden State Valkyries. She was the team's leading scorer, and her shooting helped her achieve that feat. She made four 3-pointers in that game, which was the most she made in an outing this season.
That performance was reminiscent of her college days, as she made her share of 3-pointers during that time. Held made 238 3-pointers in her college years, which makes her sixth in her school's history. She attended DePaul, and in her four years there, she averaged 13.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
Lenae Williams is DePaul's all-time leader, and she made 330. Then, players like Ashton Millender and Allie Quigley are ahead of Held.
Held goes off, knocks down big shots
Phoenix's rookie had some nice performances in her college years, and during that time, she had multiple games where she made five 3-pointers. The first time she did was against Savannah State, and she had 28 points in DePaul's 124-61 win.
On top of her 28 points, Held had three steals, two assists and two rebounds. She was the team's leading scorer, and she did it off the bench. DePaul had six players who scored in double figures, as Chante Stonewall had 20 points, Dee Bekelja had 16, Sonya Morris had 13 and Mart'e Grays and Tanita Allen both had 12.
The second time Held had five 3-pointers happened in 2020, and she did it against Creighton. She had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. She helped her team pull of a 74-71 win, which improved its record to 13-2.
Held had five 3-pointers later that month, and she did it against Xavier. She had 19 points and five rebounds in what was another win for DePaul.
Overall, Held seven games where she had five 3-pointers. She was one of DePaul's best players, and after going undrafted in 2022, the Mercury gave Held a shot. Phoenix did its homework when it came to rookies, and as the 2025 season progressed, Held and her rookie teammates proved themselves.
