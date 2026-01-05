Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Held Shoots Light Out, Helps DePaul Win

Lexi Held was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies, and during her college years, she showed off her shooting abilities.

Davion Moore

Jul 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) drives against the Atlanta Dream in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) drives against the Atlanta Dream in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Lexi Held was one of the Phoenix Mercury's rookies, and early in the season, she showed what she brings to the table. Held can knock down shots, and she provided a spark when the team needed it.

When it comes to her season, the game that sticks out the most is her 24-point game against the Golden State Valkyries. She was the team's leading scorer, and her shooting helped her achieve that feat. She made four 3-pointers in that game, which was the most she made in an outing this season.

Lexi Hel
Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) controls the ball in the first half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

That performance was reminiscent of her college days, as she made her share of 3-pointers during that time. Held made 238 3-pointers in her college years, which makes her sixth in her school's history. She attended DePaul, and in her four years there, she averaged 13.0 points, 3.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

Lenae Williams is DePaul's all-time leader, and she made 330. Then, players like Ashton Millender and Allie Quigley are ahead of Held.

Held goes off, knocks down big shots

Phoenix's rookie had some nice performances in her college years, and during that time, she had multiple games where she made five 3-pointers. The first time she did was against Savannah State, and she had 28 points in DePaul's 124-61 win.

Lexi Hel
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On top of her 28 points, Held had three steals, two assists and two rebounds. She was the team's leading scorer, and she did it off the bench. DePaul had six players who scored in double figures, as Chante Stonewall had 20 points, Dee Bekelja had 16, Sonya Morris had 13 and Mart'e Grays and Tanita Allen both had 12.

The second time Held had five 3-pointers happened in 2020, and she did it against Creighton. She had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. She helped her team pull of a 74-71 win, which improved its record to 13-2.

Held had five 3-pointers later that month, and she did it against Xavier. She had 19 points and five rebounds in what was another win for DePaul.

Lexi Hel
Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) in the second half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Overall, Held seven games where she had five 3-pointers. She was one of DePaul's best players, and after going undrafted in 2022, the Mercury gave Held a shot. Phoenix did its homework when it came to rookies, and as the 2025 season progressed, Held and her rookie teammates proved themselves.

Please follow us on X to read more about Lexi Held and her top college games when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.