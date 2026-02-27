How The Mercury Will Be Honored In The Near Future
The Phoenix Mercury and the Phoenix Suns have represented the city over the years, and they have achieved some success. The Mercury have won three championships, and the Suns have not won one, but they reached the NBA Finals in 2021. That was their third appearance in franchise history.
These teams have ties, and that extends to the NBA G League. The Valley Suns are the G League affiliate of the Suns, and they have a record of 8-16 this season.
Recently, the G League squad announced a special theme night, and it involves the Mercury. The Suns will honor the Mercury, and they will wear jerseys inspired by the WNBA squad, and it pulls from the uniforms they wore when they won their second championship.
Diana Taurasi and her teammates made history in 2009, as they won another championship. The Mercury guard had a big year, as she won Most Valuable Player (MVP) that year. Then, she followed up with another impressive accolade, as she won Finals MVP. She became the second Mercury player in history to do it, as Cappie Pondexter did it a few years earlier. Taurasi won the Finals MVP once again, as she did in what was a dominant year for her team.
In 2008, the Mercury missed the playoffs. They finished that season with a record of 16-18, and they missed out on a chance to repeat. They bounced back from that setback, as they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever.
Mercury make history in an important playoff run
Phoenix won its first championship in 2007, and the journey started with a series against the Seattle Storm. The Mercury swept the Storm, and they faced the Silver Stars in the next round. Then, they faced the Detroit Shock in the WNBA Finals. Detroit won the championship the year before, and Phoenix shut down any hopes of repeating.
The Mercury have made history over the years, and they have been honored in different ways. The upcoming theme night is a creative way to honor the Mercury and what they have accomplished so far.
Phoenix reached the Finals last year, and while things did not go in the Mercury's favor, they have a shot at making history like the teams that came before them.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their ties to the Suns when you click right here!