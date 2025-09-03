Mercury Beat Fever, Move Into Tie for Second
The Phoenix Mercury are now in a three-way tie for second place in the WNBA standings after beating the Indiana Fever 85-79 on Tuesday night (the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces both hold tiebreakers over the Mercury though).
Alyssa Thomas nearly racked up yet another triple-double, recording a team-high 23 points, along with nine boards and nine assists in the win. It was a balanced effort on offense for the Mercury, who are now 13-0 when five players score in double figures. The Fever were without Caitlin Clark, who is still working her way back from injury.
Kelsey MItchell was red hot and led Indiana with 29 points on 5-for-9 shooting from deep but, aside from Lexie Hull, most of the Fever supporting cast struggled from the field. Phoenix got key contributions off the bench from DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb, who had 19 and 10 points, respectively. Whitcomb also added a season-high seven assists.
1st quarter
Mitchell was aggressive right out the gate, scoring 15 of the Fever's 23 first quarter points, on nearly flawless 5-for-6 shooting (3-for-4 from three).
The Mercury struggled to get stops early in the quarter, but they seized control on an 8-0 run, punctuated by a transition pocket pass from Whitcomb to Thomas for an easy two.
Indy had been scoreless for two minutes when Hull knocked down a tough fadeaway over Satou Sabally, but Kahleah Copper answered right away with an and-one off an out-of-bounds play.
The Fever had a brief lead, but a deep three from Whitcomb off a screen put the Mercury up 25-23 going into the second quarter. It was Whitcomb's 500th made three of her career. Copper led all Phoenix scorers with nine points on just five shots.
2nd quarter
The Mercury blew the game open in the second. They stepped up on the defensive end, holding the Fever to just six made field goals on 18 attempts while shooting 11-for-18 themselves.
A Whitcomb steal and a hustle play to save a ball from going out of bounds by Natasha Mack led to a Sabally three, then Whitcomb and Thomas took turns assisting each other to give Phoenix their first double-digit lead of the night.
A give-and-go between Sabally and AT, and a Monique Akoa Makani three set up by Sabally capped off a 10-0 Phoenix run to end the quarter. Phoenix headed into the break up 54-39.
The Mercury shot a sizzling 60% from the field in the first half, and had assisted on 19 of their 21 made shots. Thomas led the team with 14 points, while Bonner already had 11 off the bench.
3rd quarter
Phoenix's offense stalled a bit in the third, as they put up just 13 points and couldn't consistently find their rhythm. The Fever clawed their way back into the game, using their physicality down low to jump-start their offense.
Indiana had six offensive boards in the third quarter alone, and Mitchell kept her hot streak going, adding seven more points in the quarter. Aliyah Boston was a handful in the paint and started to get her game going as well.
At one point, Copper appeared shaken up and had a noticeable limp, but stayed in the game.
Indiana put up 6-0 and 7-0 runs in the third, but Phoenix did enough to regain control each time and held onto a 67-57 lead going into the fourth.
4th quarter
The Mercury's struggles from the field continued in the fourth, but they were able to keep Indiana at arm's length by earning 14 free throw attempts and knocking down 12 of them.
Though the Fever outscored them 22-18 in the fourth, and Phoenix made just one shot from the field in the first six minutes of the quarter, the Mercury never let them get too close for comfort. A quick 9-2 run led by Bonner and AT put them up by 10 with just two minutes remaining. The Fever refused to go away, but the Mercury held on and picked up a six-point win.
"We're playing our basketball," said Thomas after the game. "We didn't do it for 40 minutes but we had good stretches. When we share the ball...that's what makes us special. That's what makes us dangerous."
The Mercury will now head into the final four games of the season with a real chance at claiming second place before the playoffs start. Their next game is on Thursday, on the road against the Washington Mystics.