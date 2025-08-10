How Many Games Did Bridget Pettis Play For The Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury's Ring of Honor features some of their most legendary players. Most of the players featured are from the 1997 season. That season started it all, and the Mercury got off on the right foot. They finished the season with a record of 16-12.
Phoenix's Ring of Honor includes Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and Bridget Pettis. It also features Penny Taylor and Diana Taurasi will join them next year. Cheryl Miller is a member as well, but she included as a head coach.
Pettis received the honor, as she cemented her place in Mercury history. She was the first player to score a basket for Phoenix. The Mercury played the Charlotte Sting in their first game, and they beat them 76-59.
In the 1997 season, Pettis averaged 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. She played in 28 games that year. She was a starter in her early years, but she started coming off the bench in 1999. However,she still played in 32 games that season.
Pettis' last season with the Mercury (in her first stint) was in 2001. She averaged 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She appeared in 32 games that year.
After that season, the Mercury traded Pettis to the Indiana Fever. It was a historic trade, as it was the first four-team trade in league history. It involved the Mercury, the Fever, the Miami Sol and the Cleveland Rockers.
Pettis returns to Phoenix
Pettis played with the Fever in 2002 and 2003, but she missed the next two seasons. Then, in 2006, she returned to the Mercury. She played in 11 games this time around, and she was waived shortly after.
Overall, Pettis played in 165 games with the Mercury. She averaged 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal. She has a special record in her time with the Mercury, as she played in 154 consecutive games. That fact is a testament to her durability in her time with Phoenix.
After her playing career was over, she still remained with the team. She was an assistant coach with the Mercury for a few years, then she spent time as an assistant for Tulsa Shock, who became the Dallas Wings, and the Chicago Sky.
Pettis had some good years with Phoenix, and her place in the Ring of Honor is well-deserved.
