Mercury Celebrate One Of Their Own
Kahleah Copper has played a big role in the Phoenix Mercury's recent success. She helped them reach the playoffs last season, and this year, the Mercury are playing even better.
Copper has dealt with injuries at different points in the season, but when she is on the court, she is one of the Mercury's most reliable players. She is a strong, versatile scorer who gives opposing teams headaches. She also has championship experience, as she helped the Chicago Sky win their first championship back in 2021.
The Mercury guard is a special player, and the team honored her on her special day.
Yesterday was Copper's birthday, and her teammates sang to her and gave her a cake. The 31-year-old guard has made waves in her time in Phoenix, and this small, yet significant gesture shows how important she is to the team.
Copper is not alone when it comes to birthdays this month, as DeWanna Bonner celebrated her birthday a week before Phoenix's starter.
The Mercury faced the Las Vegas Aces on Bonner's birthday, and Las Vegas beat them by 21 points. It was a quiet game from Phoenix, as Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas were the only players to score in double digits that night. Thomas had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Sabally had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.
After their matchup with the Aces, the Mercury returned home and played their normal game. They beat the Golden State Valkyries the following day, as they beat them 81-72. Phoenix had five players in double figures, and their rookie Monique Akoa Makani led with 18 points. Then, Bonner had 14 points, Alyssa Thomas had a 13-point triple-double and Copper and Sabally both had 12.
Phoenix may not have gotten the win on Bonner's birthday, but they made sure to get a win the next day.
Happy Birthday
Bonner and Copper are both key players for the Mercury, and they deserve to be celebrated. They both are scorers, and their skills on the offensive end have helped the Mercury pick up good wins.
Copper is making a name for herself in Phoenix. In her first year with the team, she averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She is also having a strong year this season. Copper is a great player, and yesterday was the perfect time to celebrate her and her accomplishments.
