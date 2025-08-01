Mercury Star Stands Up For DeWanna Bonner After Boos
Wednesday night's game against the Indiana Fever was DeWanna Bonner's first in Indiana since her midseason exit from the team. She was met with boos from the home crowd when she checked into the game and at various other points throughout the Fever's 107-101 victory over the visiting Phoenix Mercury. Bonner's teammate Kahleah Copper was displeased with the reception her teammate got in her former home.
According to the Indy Star, some fans taunted Bonner by calling her a "quitter" when she went to the line to shoot free throws, among other insults. Copper felt the insults were undeserved, saying "I just don't understand. Like, she's a legend. All the things she's done for the league, and just then the disrespect, I just can't get down with it. They booed her. She didn't say a word to the crowd. People talked some trash to her, but we had her back."
Clearly, some Fever fans haven't let go after Bonner asked to leave midseason. She had played nine games for Indiana, including three starts, averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over 21.3 minutes per game. There had been some speculation that she was irritated by a role that saw her mostly come off the bench, but has since addressed that speculation, stating that coming off the bench was never the issue (and she still comes off the bench for the Mercury, averaging just four more minutes per game).
She was waived by the Fever on June 25th after the team failed to find a trade, then was picked up by the Mercury on July 7th.
""It's just very distasteful what their fan base is doing when it comes to DB. She is just the sweetest soul. The situation didn't work for her. It just wasn't what she wanted or whatever, but we don't need all of that. It's just unnecessary," added Copper.
Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts also addressed Bonner's reception in Indianapolis, saying "I thought (Bonner) handled it fine." He seemed less bothered by the booing, suggesting "that's how sports work, you go to a former home of yours when you don't leave on your terms and typically fans aren't going to be happy. That's what they did tonight."
The teams will meet two more times this season, but both will be in Phoenix. However, with Phoenix holding the league's third-best record and the Fever sitting in sixth, this could make for a heated playoff atmosphere if the two face off in the postseason.
