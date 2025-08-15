Home Court Advantage Vital for Mercury in Playoffs
As of this writing, the Phoenix Mercury are 19-12 and have the fourth-best record in the WNBA, a stone's throw away from the second-place Atlanta Dream, who are 21-11, but just a game ahead of the Las Vegas Aces (19-14), who also happen to be the next opponent on their schedule.
It's an important game in the pivotal final stretch of the season, one that will have a big impact on whether or not the Mercury go into the first round of the playoffs with home court advantage.
This year's Mercury have been tough on the road, picking up a 8-7 record away from the desert, but they're much better at home, with 11 wins and just five losses. Their point differential at home is a +7.8 (the Dream's +6.3 is the league's second-best mark for the season), but just a -0.9 on the road. In a playoff series against what will certainly be tough competition, that extra home game can be the difference between moving on to the second round and the season ending early.
The Mercury are significantly better at home on both ends of the floor. In PHX Arena, the Mercury score 105.1 points per 100 possessions, the equivalent of the league's sixth-best offense, but on the road, their offensive efficiency rating is just 101.2, which would be 10th in the league, below the Dallas Wings.
Phoenix's defensive efficiency rating at home is 95.5, equal to the Minnesota Lynx's league-leading mark, and 102.4 on the road, which would place ninth in the league for the year. The drop-off on offense is noticeable, but the difference on defense is particularly stark.
Playoffs Approaching
With such a small gap between them and second place, it's entirely possible that a strong performance down the stretch to close out the season could earn them two home playoff series, and a chance to hold the advantage all the way until the finals.
For that to happen, the Dream would have to falter and the New York Liberty would have to continue their cold streak, but it's not outside of the realm of possibility. And with teams like Atlanta or New York potentially waiting in the second round (assuming they win their first-round matchup), they'll need every advantage they can get.
For now, though, the team's focus will be on beating the Aces, who, if the playoffs started today, would be their first-round opponent, and making sure that, if they do play, the final game would be in the deserts of Arizona, not Nevada.