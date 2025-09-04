Mercury's Kiana Williams Provides This Key Role
The Phoenix Mercury have their share of veterans. They have players like DeWanna Bonner, Sami Whitcomb and even Kahleah Copper who have won championships in their team in the WNBA. There are other veterans like Alyssa Thomas, and while she has not won a championship, she may get her first this season.
Phoenix's roster has veterans, and one of them is on a rest-of-season contract. Kiana Williams has been in the league for a few years, and she started her career with the Seattle Storm. She was drafted by them and played in 10 games with them, but she was waived. In 2022, she signed a training camp deal with Phoenix, but she did not make the final roster. Later on, the Storm brought her back on a hardship contract, and she had another stint with them.
Fast forward a bit, and she is on the Mercury roster. She signed a deal before being waived, but after multiple seven-day contracts, she signed a deal for the rest of the season.
In her time with the Mercury, she had a notable game against the Dallas Wings. She finished that game with 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal. She shot extremely well in that game, and she made three 3-pointers in the process.
Williams and the Mercury win big over the Wings
That was a big game for the Mercury, as they beat the Wings 102-72. Phoenix was on fire in that game, as Williams was one of four players who scored in double figures. Whitcomb was the team's leading scorer with a career-high 36 points. She had a big game from beyond the arc, as she had seven 3-pointers.
Williams was the team's second-leading scorer, Thomas had 15 points and Kathryn Westbeld had 14 points. Thomas' performance was notable, as it was her first triple-double of the season. On top of her 15 points, she had 15 assists and 10 rebounds.
Phoenix not only picked up a blowout win, they did it without Copper and Sabally. They played in the game before that, but Copper was out due to a hamstring injury, and Sabally dealt with an ankle injury.
Williams had a chance to showcase her skills in that game, and she did not disappoint. She showed that she can contribute to the team, and despite playing limited minutes recently, she is someone they can rely on if they need her.
The Mercury have a deep, talented roster, and Williams' performance against the Wings helped prove that.
