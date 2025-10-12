Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Rookies Contributed To The Finals

The Phoenix Mercury brought in a good group of rookies, and they all saw action in the WNBA Finals.

Davion Moore

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) shoots against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) shoots against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had a number of new faces this season, as Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack were the only players who were on the team last year. Phoenix brought in a mix of stars, veterans and rookies.

The new-look Mercury reached the WNBA Finals, but they were swept by the Las Vegas Aces. Regardless, they worked hard to that point, and the future looks bright for this team. During the Finals, their rookies stepped on the court.

Monique Akoa Makani remains a starter

Monique Akoa Makani signed a training camp deal with the team, and as someone who started throughout the season, she remained in the lineup in the Mercury's playoff run.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) shoots from the free throw line against the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Akoa Makani was not alone in the Finals, as Kathryn Westbeld received some minutes. Westbeld played 16 minutes in Game 4, and in this series, she saw time as the Mercury navigated injuries. In the first game of the series, Sami Whitcomb left with a knee injury. However, she returned to their bench, and she played in the next game.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) catches the rebound against Phoenix Mercury forwards Kathryn Westbeld (24) and Alyssa Thomas (25) during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Mercury also played without Satou Sabally in Game 4, as it was revealed that she had a concussion. So, Westbeld, who spent time as a starter during the season before moving to a reserve role, had a chance to shine.

Kitija Laksa saw some minutes in Game 2, as the reserves saw time towards the end of that game. She had a rebound in that time. That was the only game that Laksa played in the series, but she checked in and she played in the Finals.

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held (1) against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lexi Held checked in during Game 4, and she made a 3-pointer. She also grabbed a rebound in that time. So, all of the rookies stepped on the court at some point in the Finals. Getting to that point is no easy task. No matter how talented a team is, there are others out there with their share of talent. This new Mercury squad came together, made it to the Finals, and the rookies were close to winning a championship.

Phoenix is in a good space. They had a strong season, and they have proved that they have what it takes to win it all. The Mercury rookies will only get better, and come next year, they will contribute even more.

