Aces Overcome Mercury as A'ja Wilson Shines
The Las Vegas Aces outlasted the Phoenix Mercury in a game that went right down to the wire. Phoenix nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat but came up just short, losing 86-83. The win was the Aces' sixth in a row, pulling them even with the Mercury in the standings.
Aces star A'ja Wilson was at her dominant best in this one, putting up 30 points and 16 rebounds, while the Mercury were led by 26 from Satou Sabally, in one of her best offensive games of the season. Ultimately, Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young were too much to overcome for a Phoenix team that outshot the Aces from the field and from three for the night. The big difference was at the free throw line, where Vegas had 12 more attempts than the home team.
1st quarter
The game began as a low-scoring affair, with the visitors held scoreless through the first four minutes. Phoenix had just four, though, off an Alyssa Thomas postup and a step-through layup by Kahleah Copper. A Wilson fadeaway got the Las Vegas on the board and she went to work after, carrying the team through the early parts of the game. She scored eight of the first 11 Vegas points and buoyed her team's offense while they struggled to score.
After the first quarter, the Mercury led 17-15, with Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner combining for nine points on five shots. The Aces got in the bonus before the end of the quarter, and Phoenix's foul trouble would persist throughout the game.
2nd quarter
The second quarter was The A'ja Wilson show, as she put up 12 points to bring her total to 20 (and nine rebounds) by halftime. Phoenix struggled with her physicality. She controlled the offensive glass and earned multiple trips to the line. At one point, she had 16 of her team's first 28, keeping her team alive while her teammates dealt with cold shooting. Bonner, who had grown frustrated with the officiating, was given a technical.
Phoenix jumped out to a 38-33 lead after Thomas blocked Wilson down low then hit a spinning hook shot in the post on the other end. Wilson would pull them back to within one with her final bucket of the quarter.
The teams entered the halftime break with the Mercury holding a narrow 42-41 lead. Wilson led all scorers with 20, keeping the Aces in the game despite the team having made just one three. Satou Sabally had 13 for Phoenix, on just seven shots, and Copper had 10 of her own. The two wings were each 2-for-4 from deep.
3rd quarter
Natasha Mack had started at center in the first half, but Phoenix opened the second half with Kathryn Westbeld in at the five. After having Mack and Westbeld spend the bulk of the time guarding Wilson in the first half, Thomas drew the assignment in the third.
The Aces took the lead after two consecutive turnovers and an offensive foul by Thomas and a quick sequence where Gray set up Nalyssa Smith with a midair touch pass, then Jackie Young scored off a Phoenix turnover put the Aces up by eight. The game was threatening to slip away from the Mercury, who were being beaten to 50/50 balls by the Aces.
A corner three from Sami Whitcomb and a gorgeous lob pass by Thomas to Bonner for an and-one cut the deficit to four, before a Monique Akoa Makani pull-up three got Phoenix back within one, capping off an 11-2 run. The Aces led 60-59 after three.
4th quarter
The fourth quarter was some fantastic basketball for neutral observers (and perhaps a stressor for fans of either team), as both teams traded buckets in the early going. The first bucket of the fourth was a Bonner three that hit seemingly every part of the rim before falling in, and Jewell Loyd answered back with an immediate three of her own.
The Aces and Mercury both hit seven of their first 11 field goals of the quarter and neither team was able to get much separation. Gray, who had scored just six points in the first half, came to life in the fourth quarter for Las Vegas. She hit multiple tough midrange jumpers and gave her team an 84-79 lead with 1:14 left in the game.
Sabally rebounded a missed three from Bonner and scored, bringing Phoenix within three, with about a minute remaining. Gray finally missed a jumper and Sabally set up Thomas inside for a post bucket (Thomas protested the lack of foul call on the play) to cut it to one with 30 seconds remaining.
Copper locked down Young on the ensuing possession, preventing her from even using a screen, forcing the Aces to take a timeout with just three seconds on the shot clock. They drew up a play for Wilson, who missed a jumper with Thomas defending her. The ball wound up out of bounds and Phoenix got it back with 3.6 seconds left and called timeout.
The ending was a shocker. There was a miscommunication on the out of bounds play from Phoenix, leading to Sabally throwing the ball directly to Gray, who was quickly fouled. She knocked down both free throws and Phoenix got it back with less than a second remaining. A desperation heave by Sabally was blocked by Gray. Vegas held on to win, 86-83.
Wilson's 30 points came on just 16 field goal attempts. She hit 14 free throws for the night. Young added 17 points and Gray chipped in with 16 of her own, with 10 of them coming in the fourth quarter.
Sabally's 26 on excellent 10-for-16 shooting was the team high for Phoenix, who also got 15 points and nine assists from Thomas, and 15 points on 3-for-8 three-point shooting from Copper. Phoenix hit six more threes than the Aces, but gave up five more offensive boards nad made 11 fewer free throws.