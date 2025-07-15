Mercury Player Profile: Lexi Held
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the top teams in the WNBA. Their hot start proves that they have what it takes to win, and if they do, Phoenix will have its fourth championship.
The Mercury roster is a mixture of experience and youth, as players like Alyssa Thomas and Sami Whitcomb are moving the needle. Phoenix also has DeWanna Bonner, who played alongside Thomas in her time with the Connecticut Sun. The veterans and their experience have come in handy for Phoenix, and it is putting them on a path to success.
Phoenix also has its share of rookies, who all had different journeys. Monique Akoa Makani is a starter for the Mercury after spending most of her time in France. She signed a training camp deal with the Mercury and made the final cut. Kathryn Westbeld is also a starter and spent the last few years playing internationally before getting her WNBA shot with Phoenix.
Kitija Laksa played overseas, and despite signing deals with the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings, the Mercury gave Laksa her first minutes in the WNBA. The Mercury found hidden gems this year, and like the other Mercury rookies, Lexi Held earned her spot.
Held also had a unique journey, as she went undrafted in 2022. She later signed a training camp deal with the Chicago Sky, but they released her. She played in countries like Australia and Italy before her deal with the Mercury.
Held has played in 14 games this season. She averaged 8.7 points and 1.5 steals in that stretch. Held had multiple strong games. In the Mercury's first game of the season, she had 11 points. The 25-year-old rookie scored in double figures in six games. Her best performance was a 24-point game against the Golden State Valkyries.
The rookie can make shots and she can defend. She brings energy, which is something championship caliber team can use. Held was making a name for herself, then she suffered an injury. During the Mercury's game against the Liberty, she was hustling for the ball, and she collided with New York's Brenna Stewart.
Held suffered a lung injury, and she has been out ever since. Time will tell when she returns, but she was off to a great start. Held proved that she can contribute and when she comes back, she may pick up where she left off.
