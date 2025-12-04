Mercury's Held And More Represent DePaul
Lexi Held joined the Phoenix Mercury this season, and she had a solid rookie year. She averaged 5.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists, and early in the season, she showed what she brings to the table. Held is a shooter, and she had some nice performances in the first half of the season.
The one that stood out the most was against the Golden State Valkyries, as Held had 24 points, two assists and a steal. She did well for Phoenix, and like Mercury's other rookies, she was a hidden gem.
Held begins her WNBA journey
Held went undrafted in 2022, and after some time overseas, she found a home with the Mercury. The Mercury rookie attended DePaul during her college years, and with her getting her shot at the WNBA, she is one of 11 DePaul players who have played in the league.
DePaul's history with the WNBA dates back to 1997, as a few players entered the new, exciting league. Kim Williams, who attended the school from 1995 to 1997, was drafted by the Utah Starzz. She was a fourth-round pick, and she averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals.
Williams' final season in college was stellar, as she averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 assists, 4.5 steals and four rebounds. Her play caught the attention of Utah, and she played with them for two years. After that, she spent most of her time overseas.
Latasha Byears went undrafted in 1997, but the Sacramento Monarchs invited her to training camp shortly after. She played four seasons with them, and during that time, she had the best season of her career. She averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and an assist in 1998.
After her seasons with Sacramento, Byears was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. She won two championships with them, and a few years later, she spent time with the Washington Mystics and the Houston Comets.
There was another DePaul player who joined the league in 1998, as Mfon Udoka joined the Detroit Shock. She played three games with them, and years later, she played with the Comets and the Sparks.
Over the years, more DePaul players entered the league. There were players like Allie Quigley, who spent some time with the Mercury and more recently, Aneesah Morrow. Morrow played for LSU in her last two years, but she started with DePaul.
Held did well this season, and come next year, she will continue to represent her school.
