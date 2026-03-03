Mercury's Mack Shuts Down The Big 12
The Phoenix Mercury are tied to the Big 12, and one of the team's biggest stars came from that conference.
Brittney Griner attended Baylor, and she dominated in her time wth the team. She won a championship in her third year, and she added her name to the conference's history books. Griner also won Big 12 Player of the Year, and she took home Defensive Player of the Year in the process.
The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year was first awarded in 2006, and two players won it. Abiola Wabara and Courtney Paris won it, and after that, Paris won the next two.
Griner and others carried on the tradition, and they made an impact on the defensive end of the floor.
There have been some great winners over the years, and the most recent one with Mercury ties was Natasha Mack.
Mack controls the Big 12
Mack won the award in 2021, and she had a great year. She averaged 19.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and 1.8 assists. She was active in several areas, and her defense stood out the most. That was her final college season, and after her win, she was drafted by the Chicago Sky.
Overall, Mack averaged 18.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 1.9 steals and 1.4 assists in her college years. She caught the attention of the Sky, and she played a few games with them. Fast forward to the present, and she suited up for the Mercury in 2024 and 2025.
The Mercury center has played well in her time with the team, and she had multiple games where she had at least two blocks. She had her season high against the Sky, and the Mercury picked up an 83-79 win.
Phoenix's shot-blocker had five that night, and she also had 12 rebounds. She had a double-double, as she finished the game with 10 points. Mack filled the stat sheet in that game, and she showed how much of an impact she makes when she steps on the floor.
The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award is special, and JJ Quinerly won it in 2024 and 2025. As time goes on, other players with potential Mercury ties will win, and they will help the team flourish on that end of the floor.
