Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Mack Shuts Down The Big 12

Natasha Mack has helped the Phoenix Mercury on the defensive end of the floor, and in her college days, she was recognized for her contributions.

Davion Moore

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) is fouled by Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) is fouled by Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) during the second half of a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are tied to the Big 12, and one of the team's biggest stars came from that conference.

Brittney Grine
Feb 18, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Lady Bears retire jersey #42 Brittney Griner during a ceremony before a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Brittney Griner attended Baylor, and she dominated in her time wth the team. She won a championship in her third year, and she added her name to the conference's history books. Griner also won Big 12 Player of the Year, and she took home Defensive Player of the Year in the process.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year was first awarded in 2006, and two players won it. Abiola Wabara and Courtney Paris won it, and after that, Paris won the next two.

Griner and others carried on the tradition, and they made an impact on the defensive end of the floor.

There have been some great winners over the years, and the most recent one with Mercury ties was Natasha Mack.

Natasha Mac
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) attempts to pass the ball around the defense of Mercury center Natasha Mack (4) during a game at PHX Arena in Phoenix, on Aug. 15, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mack controls the Big 12

Mack won the award in 2021, and she had a great year. She averaged 19.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and 1.8 assists. She was active in several areas, and her defense stood out the most. That was her final college season, and after her win, she was drafted by the Chicago Sky.

Overall, Mack averaged 18.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 1.9 steals and 1.4 assists in her college years. She caught the attention of the Sky, and she played a few games with them. Fast forward to the present, and she suited up for the Mercury in 2024 and 2025.

Natasha Mac
Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) is fouled by Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Mercury center has played well in her time with the team, and she had multiple games where she had at least two blocks. She had her season high against the Sky, and the Mercury picked up an 83-79 win.

Phoenix's shot-blocker had five that night, and she also had 12 rebounds. She had a double-double, as she finished the game with 10 points. Mack filled the stat sheet in that game, and she showed how much of an impact she makes when she steps on the floor.

The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award is special, and JJ Quinerly won it in 2024 and 2025. As time goes on, other players with potential Mercury ties will win, and they will help the team flourish on that end of the floor.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their players who won awards in the Big 12 when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.