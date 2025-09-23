Why Game 2 Is Crucial To Phoenix's Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury were fresh off of their win over the New York Liberty, and after that, they went on to start their series with the Minnesota Lynx.
Minnesota reached the WNBA Finals last season, but they lost to the Liberty in an intense series. The Lynx want to redeem themselves, and they started their playoff journey on the right foot.
They started this year's playoffs with a win over the Golden State Valkyries. Minnesota swept them 2-0, which was the only sweep of the first round. All of the others ended up being 2-1.
Now, the Lynx are facing the team they swept in the first round last season, but they look much different.
During the offseason, the Mercury added two new stars in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Then, they brought in some other players, such as Monique Akoa Makani and other rookies, and the team is looking to win and get the franchise's fourth championship.
Phoenix started off their series against Minnesota with a game on the road. Minnesota rarely lost on their home floor, and although the Mercury picked up a road win in Game 2 of their previous series, it was going to be difficult getting a win in Target Center.
The Lynx beat the Mercury 82-69, but the Mercury had a few solid performances. Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer with 22 points. Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Sami Whitcomb had 11 points and Satou Sabally had 10.
Mercury fight while Lynx rest
Phoenix ran into a rested Minnesota, while the Mercury had a busy week. So, having little time to rest and going against a fellow contender who is dangerous on their home floor is hard for anyone. However, they cannot dwell on the loss in the first game, and they have to quickly regroup and get ready for Game 2.
The Mercury will look to get a win in that game, as they want to tie the series before heading back home. Phoenix plays well on their home floor, and if they win the second game and possibly the third, they take over the lead. If they win both home games, they will not have to worry about returning to Minnesota. So, it is best to get it out the way.
Game 2 is an extremely important game, and if the Mercury are at their best, they can get the victory.
