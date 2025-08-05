WNBA Standings: Where Phoenix Mercury Land in Week 12
The Phoenix Mercury are still holding steady in the WNBA standings despite some recent turbulence. The Mercury went into the All-Star break with a 15-7 record, among the best teams in all of the WNBA. Now? They're 17-11 as August is officially here.
There's about one month left in the regular season. Even with their recent woes, the Mercury are still in prime position to make the playoffs, but they'll need to start stacking wins once again quickly. Phoenix has the Indiana Fever right on their tails, as their five-game win streak skyrocketed their record to 17-12.
With that being said, here's a look at the full WNBA standings and how the Mercury have fared over their last several games.
Mercury in 4th place
Here's the full WNBA standings ahead of the August 5th games:
1. Minnesota Lynx: 24-5
2. New York Liberty: 18-10
3. Atlanta Dream: 18-11
4. Phoenix Mercury: 17-11
5. Indiana Fever: 17-12
6. Seattle Storm: 16-13
7. Las Vegas Aces: 15-14
8. Golden State Valkyries: 14-14
9. Washington Mystics: 13-15
10. Los Angeles Sparks: 12-15
11. Dallas Wings: 8-21
12. Chicago Sky: 7-21
13. Connecticut Sun: 5-22
The Mercury are 5-5 over their last 10 games. Their most recent game was a win against the Sky, 83-67. Before that, two straight losses. The first came against the Indiana Fever, a shocking 107-101 loss given the fact that Caitlin Clark wasn't playing in that game. They also fell to the Atlanta Dream 95-72, a terrible showing to a team that overtook them in the standings over the last few weeks.
On Tuesday, the Mercury play the Sun, the literal worst team in the entire WNBA. This should be a layup, a win to start stacking wins once again. It doesn't continue to be easy afterwards, however, as Phoenix will play Indiana once again. Clark still likely won't play due to her groin injury, but the Fever have proven to rely on other playmakers to win games.
There's 16 games left in the regular season, so there's still time for the Mercury to cement themselves as a top team rather than collapsing. Fortunately, the Mercury's veterans will be able to weather the storm. Satou Sabally is averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game, while Alyssa Thomas is putting up 16 points and eight rebounds with nine assists, a near triple double every night.
The Mercury have a major test ahead of them in the coming weeks.