Mercury's Starting Guards Set the Tone on Defense
Two games ago, the Phoenix Mercury were being lit up by the Golden State Valkyries, a good team, one that's likely playoff-bound, but not exactly an offensive powerhouse. Then, late in the third quarter, Monique Akoa Makani checked into the game, and never came back out. The team's defense looked like a completely different unit, as they locked the Valkyries down and picked up a comfortable victory in a key game. When Phoenix has its starting backcourt intact, they're a dangerous offensive unit.
Head coach Nate Tibbetts has called Akoa Makani "the best pick-and-roll defender in the league," (h/t to Hayden Cilley) and he has a point. Her ability to fight through screens and stay attached to ballhandlers not only applies pressure on the opposing guard she's defending, but also makes everyone else's jobs easier. Phoenix's help defenders can stick closer to their assignments without worrying about crashing into the paint or overhelping. It also helps the defense stay out of scramble situations, which smart opponents can take advantage of to generate open perimeter shots. Phoenix has plenty of strong individual defenders in their starting lineup and they're at their best with Akoa Makani being a menace at the point of attack.
Per Nekias Duncan, 53 players have defended at least 200 pick-and-rolls this year and only two of them allow fewer points per possession in those scenarios than Akoa Makani, who has faced over 100 more pick-and-rolls than either of them.
Of course, she's not the only defensive ace on the perimeter for the Mercury. One of the two players who surrenders even fewer points per possession than Akoa Makani is none other than Kahleah Copper. Though known more for her offense and her lightning-quick drives to the basket, that same athleticism shows up on defense as well. She's quick when moving around screens, has the agility to stay in front of dangerous ballhandlers on isolation attempts, and she has the burst to contest shots that once appeared to be open.
When those two are healthy, it can be hard to find breathing room against the Mercury defense, and defensive-minded forwards like Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack can really thrive. They're a big part of why the Mercury have one of the league's best defenses this year, and they'll be a pain to try to score on in the postseason.
