Mercury's Natasha Mack Records Key Career First
Natasha Mack's stock has been rising rapidly this season. She began the year coming off the bench, when the team raced out to an excellent start with Kathryn Westbeld at the starting center spot. But, Phoenix switched up their starting lineup a few times after the All-Star break, and Mack has locked down the starting center spot since.
She showed her full range of skills in Thursday's win against the Chicago Sky, putting in an excellent performance on both ends of the floor, and picked up her first career double-double, with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Asked what she felt when she secured her first double-double, she joked "finally! I don't know how AT gets triple-doubles every night. That's hard!"
In addition to providing her usual defense -- her ability to both protect the rim and shut off drives from the perimeter has been a huge part of the reason the team's defense has gotten back on track lately -- Mack has shown more and more flashes on offense lately.
Mack snatched seven offensive rebounds against Chicago, with several coming on pivotal plays late in the game. And, while she's something like the sixth or seventh option on offense, but she's scored in double figures twice this month and has shown off good touch around the rim, allowing her to shoot a very efficient 59.4% from the field.
While vertical spacing is a concept that tends to get brought up more in conversations about the NBA, where lob passes for dunks are commonplace, Mack provides that element for the Mercury. Alyssa Thomas and some of the guards have grown accustomed to tossing lobs over the top of help defenders for Mack to leap for, setting herself up for easy buckets near the rim when she lands.
Mack has also been one of the league's premier shot blockers, especially on a per-minute basis. She's tied for fourth in the league in blocks, at 1.5 a game, but she's swatting shots at a prodigious rate. "Oh, I'm sending everything. If it comes in the paint, I'm trying to send it," said Mack. The other three players in the top four average about 28.5 minutes a night. Mack averages fewer than 18. No other player in the top 15 in blocks per game is playing under 20 minutes a game.
Now 27 years old, Mack is starting to take on a bigger role than she ever has before, and she's starting to get the recognition she deserves for her breakout season. She's one of the best defensive players in the league, and she's showing she can get it done on the other end too.