Will Kalani Brown Return to the Mercury Rotation?
Veteran center Kalani Brown had been a regular part of the Phoenix Mercury rotation for most of the season and has appeared in 21 games so far this year, but hasn't featured for the team since their July 23rd loss to the Atlanta Dream. In that game, she played for just eight minutes. She's dealt with a minor knee issue but has been off of the injury report for the last few games.
Per Desert Wave Media on X, head coach Nate Tibbetts spoke on Brown's absence from the rotation as of late, saying "Kalani was in the rotation and as of now, she's not but we need her to stay ready." He lauded the team's depth and said nothing negative about Brown as a player, and did suggest that there may be opportunities for her to play in the future.
If there were ever a time for her to play, it could be against a team like the Dream. There are few bigs with the size and strength to compete with Brittney Griner in one-on-one situations, and the 6'7" Brown is by far the biggest body the Mercury have. She may not be the most mobile big on Phoenix's roster when it comes to defending in space, but that weakness is mitigated somewhat against an Atlanta squad that starts two fairly traditional bigs in Griner and Brionna Jones.
In the previous matchup between the Dream and the Mercury, Phoenix lost shooters on the perimeter when sending aggressive help and double teams at the Dream's post players and being able to defend one-on-one a bit more may help alleviate the need to send so many defenders into rotation.
The veteran center can also provide some scoring punch when necessary. The Mercury have too many scoring options for her to have a ton of plays drawn up for her, but despite playing only 13.6 mintues per game on average, she has scored in double digits three times this year, and even has a double-double to her name, when she put up 11 points and 11 boards off the bench in a loss to the Minnesota Lynx.
Her physical strength and touch around the rim -- she's shooting a superb 65.3% from the field, albeit in a small sample size -- can be a good option late in the shot clock if Phoenix's offense breaks down.
Friday night's game against the Dream, with their huge frontcourt, should be an indicator of whether or not Brown will be gettign playing time again in the near future.