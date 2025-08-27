Nate Tibbetts Moves Up Mercury All-Time Wins List
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts collected his 42nd career win on Tuesday night in a hard-fought road win against the Los Angeles Sparks. The win pushed him past Paul Westhead for fourth-place among Mercury coaches in career wins.
Tibbetts, who is in just his second season with the franchise, has amassed a 42-35 record so far in Phoenix, bouncing back from a first season that was rough at times. The 2024 Mercury were seemingly stuck between eras as they tried to adapt to new personnel, a new coach, and a new style of play. While they did make the playoffs, they were just 19-21 and got swept in the first round.
Things have looked much better in the desert this year. Though the offense has cooled a bit from its early-season form, the Mercury are 23-14, not far from second place in the WNBA standings, and they have the league's third-best defense. They've gotten to this point despite dealing with multiple injuries to key players and having to build chemistry from scratch, as they return just two players from the 2024 team.
Westhead, the coach he passed, only coached the Mercury for two seasons, but the WNBA played fewer games then. He put up a .603 winning percentage in Phoenix and the former NBA champion led the Mercury to a WNBA title in 2007, with legends like Diana Taurasi, Penny Taylor, and Cappie Poindexter, who formed the foundation of the league's best offense.
Still ahead of Tibbetts on the list are Cheryl Miller, the franchise's first head coach (and a legendary basketball player), Corey Gaines, who guided the team to their 2009 title but went just 90-101 as a coach in Phoenix, and Sandy Brondello, the coach for the team's dominant 2014 championship squad, and current coach of the New York Liberty. Brondello's 150 wins (and 24 playoff wins) will take a long time to reach, as will her two championships (she also got one last year with the Liberty).
It'll take at least a couple of seasons to catch Gaines, but it's very much doable. Tibbetts seems to have the full backing of the organization, and with a potential free agent extravaganza on the horizon after the league's new TV deal brings in an influx of money and the Mercury establishing themselves as a free agent destination, the pieces could be in place for Tibbetts to keep climbing the franchise leaderboard.