Retro Mercury Player Profile: Jennifer Gillom
In the last player profile, Australia's own Michele Timms was discussed. Timms was one of the original Phoenix Mercury players, and she was the first to have her jersey retired. This time, one of her teammates will be in the spotlight.
Jennifer Gillom was a member of the 1997 Mercury team. Like Timms, she was of Phoenix's allocated players. Then, they drafted Bridget Pettis and Nancy Lieberman-Cline (at the time) in the Elite Draft and players like Toni Foster in the 1997 WNBA Draft.
Gillom spent her college years at Ole Miss. She was a member of the 1988 Olympic basketball team in Seoul. She played a significant role in the Mercury's successful inaugural season.
In her first season, Gillom averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She was the team's leading scorer that year, with Pettis and Timms a bit behind her.
Her second season was even better, as she averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. This was the year that Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals for the first time. They lost to the Houston Comets, who won their second championship.
Gillom had another good year in 1999, and it led to her All-Star selection. She made the game alongside her teammate Timms. Gillom averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals. She played three more years with the Mercury before spending a year with the Los Angeles Sparks.
After her playing career, she moved to coaching.
She coached Xavier College Preparatory starting in 2004, and in between her time with the program, she was an assistant coach for the Minnesota Lynx. She was also Minnesota's head coach in 2009. Gillom was also the head coach for the Sparks for a period of time before becoming an assistant for the Washington Mystics. Her final stop as a coach in the WNBA was with the Connecticut Sun. Then, she returned to Xavier College Preparatory.
Gillom is one of the few Mercury players to have her jersey retired. Two of the others were her teammates on the 1997 team. She had great seasons with the Mercury, and she deserves to be remembered. She was a special player who helped set the tone for the Mercury's future. Now, as Phoenix is going for another title, she should be recognized more than ever.
