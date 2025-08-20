Natasha Mack Achieves Rare Feat in Win Over Valkyries
In Tuesday night's win over the Golden State Valkyries, Phoenix Mercury starting center Natasha Mack put up 14 points in just 17 minutes of time on the court.
If that wasn't impressive enough, she did so without missing a single shot, going a perfect 7-for-7 for the night. In doing so, she became the first player in the WNBA this season to shoot 100% from the field on at least seven attempts, per Shane Young of Forbes Sports.
Mack is also just the fourth player in Mercury history to pull it off, after Brittney Griner, Candice Dupree, and Jennifer Lacy.
Mack is known more for her defense than her scoring -- she averages just 4.1 points per game this year -- but she's plenty capable of finishing plays and is still improving on the offensive end of the floor. She's been very efficient this season, making 56.9% of her field goal attempts, and has shown good touch around the rim and on jumpers out to around 15 feet.
She's had more and more opportunities to showcase her value on offense lately. Mack came off the bench during the season's first half, but she's since taken over the starting center role and doesn't seem likely to give it up anytime soon. She's improved as a screen setter and roller, and she's even used her athleticism to provide a lob threat, allowing her more perimeter-oriented teammates to loft passes over the top of the defense, which is especially helpful when there are multiple bodies in the paint or when the lane for a pocket pass is cut off.
Mack's Leadership
Kahleah Copper credits the work Mack does behind the scenes with her efficient scoring on Tuesday night. "I like when I come in there [the gym] and see Mack in there working. I think that's what it's about. That's where you're gonna get your confidence from," she said. "She's just been incredible in her role."
Mack identified her increased confidence as the key to her improvement. "It's more of a mental thing. I just really have to not beat myself up over shots I miss, and just go out there and play like I've been playing and work on the moves I've been working on...and just being confident. I'm out there for a reason," she said after the game, per Hayden Cilley.
Mack has already been a huge part of the team's recent defensive resurgence and if she can keep playing like this on offense, Phoenix's starting center job could be hers for a long time.
