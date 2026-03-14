Phoenix's New Star Joins Past Players, Wears No. 25
The Phoenix Mercury have had six players wear No. 25 over the years, and it was a few years before this number was introduced.
Sandora Irvin introduced it, and she joined the team in 2005. The Mercury drafted her that year, and she averaged 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in her rookie season. She had her career high during that time, as she had 13 points against the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix won that game, as the team beat its conference rival 83-69. Irvin was one of four players who scored in double figures, and Diana Taurasi was the leader. She had 17 points, and she had five rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Then, Anna DeForge had 16 points and Kamila Vodichkova had 11.
Years passed before another player wore the number, but someone did it in 2015. Monique Currie wore it, and she joined the Mercury in 2015.
Currie started her career with the Charlotte Sting, and she played for other teams before coming to Phoenix. In her first season with the Mercury, Currie averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She had some good performances in her time with the team, but her career high happened when she played with the San Antonio Stars. She had 31 points against the Washington Mystics, and the Stars lost that game. She had a huge game, and she did it off the bench.
The Mercury found a talented player in Currie, and she represented the team with a unique number.
Sophie Brunner was another player who wore No. 25, and she played three games with the Mercury. She did not score in those games, but she grabbed two rebounds.
A few years later, Jennie Simms wore No. 25, and she played for the Mercury in 2022 and 2023. She had a career-high 14 points against the Dallas Wings, and Phoenix picked up its 15th win. Simms was one of four players who scored in double figures, and Diamond DeShields led the way with 24 points.
In 2024, another player wore the number, as Morgan Bertsch played eight games with the Mercury. She played for the Chicago Sky before that, and she had 16 points against the Mystics.
Mercury add a new star
The following year, the Mercury added a new star, and she became the sixth player to wear No. 25. Phoenix acquired Alyssa Thomas, and she had a phenomenal season. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Thomas had 29 points that season, and that was her career high. However, she passed that number as she had 32 points later on. Thomas is a star, and if she returns to the team, she will become one of the franchise's top players. She is off to a good start, and over time, she will add more accolades to her resume.
Phoenix found six talented players, and they are a part of the franchise's history.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and the players who have worn No. 25 for them when you click right here!