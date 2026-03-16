Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix's Playmaking Leads To Historic Season

The Phoenix Mercury won it all in 2014, and they did it as a team.

Davion Moore

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (rear) hoists the WNBA championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Sky in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (rear) hoists the WNBA championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Sky in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The 2014 Phoenix Mercury made history, as they finished the season with a record of 29-5. They took over the WNBA, and after an incredible regular season, they controlled the playoffs.

Phoenix started the playoff journey with a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, after beating the Minnesota Lynx, the Mercury faced the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals. They beat the Sky, and they added another championship to their legacy.

Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) touches the 2014 WNBA Championship trophy on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury's regular season will be talked about years from now, and while Phoenix had its star, it was a team effort. The team's success stemmed from its selflessness. They shared the ball with one another, and that made their jobs easier.

Mercury's All-Star guard leads the way

As a team, the Mercury dished out 661 assists. Diana Taurasi was the leader in this category, and she had 185 assists. She had 12 assists in a game against the Tulsa Shock, and Phoenix had its ninth win. The starters had a strong performance, as Brittney Griner had 28 points, Penny Taylor had 19 points, Taurasi had 14 and Candice Dupree had 12. Taurasi's playmaking was a factor, and the Mercury beat a conference rival.

Diana Tauras
Aug 26, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Diana Taurasi (right) hugs President Barack Obama (left) during a ceremony honoring the 2014 WNBA champion Phoenix Mercury in the East Room at the White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Taylor was second in assists that season, and she had 102. She had her season high against the Atlanta Dream, and she finished the game with eight assists. The forward was also one of four players who scored in double figures, as she had 13. Taylor played well, and the Mercury had their 24th win of the season.

Dupree was after Taylor, and she had 80 assists. She had her season high against the Shock, as she had five assists in the team's third win.

DeWanna Bonner was next on the list, and she had 79 assists. She had six assists against the Sky, and the Mercury won in a blowout. Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures, and Bonner helped them do it.

Erin Phillip
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Erin Phillips (31) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Erin Phillips rounded out the top five, and she had 72 assists. She had seven assists in the Mercury's win over the Sparks. That was Phoenix's second win of the season, and Phillips and her teammates were off to the races. Interestingly enough, Phillips did not score in this game, but her performance showed that players make an impact in other areas.

The Mercury could not be stopped that year, and wihen it was all said and done, their hard work paid off.

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.