Phoenix's Playmaking Leads To Historic Season
The 2014 Phoenix Mercury made history, as they finished the season with a record of 29-5. They took over the WNBA, and after an incredible regular season, they controlled the playoffs.
Phoenix started the playoff journey with a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, after beating the Minnesota Lynx, the Mercury faced the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals. They beat the Sky, and they added another championship to their legacy.
The Mercury's regular season will be talked about years from now, and while Phoenix had its star, it was a team effort. The team's success stemmed from its selflessness. They shared the ball with one another, and that made their jobs easier.
Mercury's All-Star guard leads the way
As a team, the Mercury dished out 661 assists. Diana Taurasi was the leader in this category, and she had 185 assists. She had 12 assists in a game against the Tulsa Shock, and Phoenix had its ninth win. The starters had a strong performance, as Brittney Griner had 28 points, Penny Taylor had 19 points, Taurasi had 14 and Candice Dupree had 12. Taurasi's playmaking was a factor, and the Mercury beat a conference rival.
Taylor was second in assists that season, and she had 102. She had her season high against the Atlanta Dream, and she finished the game with eight assists. The forward was also one of four players who scored in double figures, as she had 13. Taylor played well, and the Mercury had their 24th win of the season.
Dupree was after Taylor, and she had 80 assists. She had her season high against the Shock, as she had five assists in the team's third win.
DeWanna Bonner was next on the list, and she had 79 assists. She had six assists against the Sky, and the Mercury won in a blowout. Phoenix had four players who scored in double figures, and Bonner helped them do it.
Erin Phillips rounded out the top five, and she had 72 assists. She had seven assists in the Mercury's win over the Sparks. That was Phoenix's second win of the season, and Phillips and her teammates were off to the races. Interestingly enough, Phillips did not score in this game, but her performance showed that players make an impact in other areas.
The Mercury could not be stopped that year, and wihen it was all said and done, their hard work paid off.
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