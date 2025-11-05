Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Regressed And Still Made The Postseason

The Phoenix Mercury did not have their greatest season in 2019, but they still managed to reach the playoffs.

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx forward Asjha Jones (15) at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) shoots in the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx forward Asjha Jones (15) at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had some successful season. In some cases, they have won championships. There were other times where they went on deep playoff runs and reached the WNBA Finals. However, in their opponent got the best of them and went on to win it all. There were also times where the Mercury made the playoffs, but they were knocked out early.

The Mercury have encountered it all, and the 2019 season was one of the times they were knocked out in the first round. They faced the Chicago Sky in the first round, and the Sky beat them in a blowout. The Mercury played without Diana Taurasi, and Brittney Griner left the game with a knee injury.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard/forward Elena Delle Donne (11) drives to the basket against Phoenix Mercury guard/forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner stepped up, and she finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Briann January had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, Camille Little had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Phoenix's game against Chicago was a single-elimination game, so the team's time in the postseason was brief. However, it was still a solid season.

Phoenix secures a playoff spot

The Mercury finished the season with a record of 15-19. Despite being multiple games under .500, they still reached the playoffs. The Mercury were second-to-last in the Western Conference, and the only team that had a worse record than them was the Dallas Wings. The Wings finished the season with a record of 10-24, and they lost their last four games.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix was on a losing streak as well, as the Mercury lost to the Sky, the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury's season was not the prettiest, but there were teams worse than them. Outside of the Wings, the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream were worse. The Fever had a record of 13-21, the Liberty were 10-24 and the Dream finished 8-26. These teams' underwhelming seasons helped the Mercury reach the postseason.

Before this season, the Mercury finished the 2018 season with a record of 20-14. So, their 2019 season was a step backward, but it did not stop them from succeeding and adding to their playoff total. Then, after being knocked out earlier, the team bounced back with a strong 2020 season.

Fans stand for free tee shirts during the fourth quarter of the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game was the the team's annual Pride Month theme on Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix's 2019 season may not be the most memorable, but the Mercury made the best of it.

