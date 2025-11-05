How The Mercury Regressed And Still Made The Postseason
The Phoenix Mercury have had some successful season. In some cases, they have won championships. There were other times where they went on deep playoff runs and reached the WNBA Finals. However, in their opponent got the best of them and went on to win it all. There were also times where the Mercury made the playoffs, but they were knocked out early.
The Mercury have encountered it all, and the 2019 season was one of the times they were knocked out in the first round. They faced the Chicago Sky in the first round, and the Sky beat them in a blowout. The Mercury played without Diana Taurasi, and Brittney Griner left the game with a knee injury.
DeWanna Bonner stepped up, and she finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Briann January had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, Camille Little had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Phoenix's game against Chicago was a single-elimination game, so the team's time in the postseason was brief. However, it was still a solid season.
Phoenix secures a playoff spot
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 15-19. Despite being multiple games under .500, they still reached the playoffs. The Mercury were second-to-last in the Western Conference, and the only team that had a worse record than them was the Dallas Wings. The Wings finished the season with a record of 10-24, and they lost their last four games.
Phoenix was on a losing streak as well, as the Mercury lost to the Sky, the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury's season was not the prettiest, but there were teams worse than them. Outside of the Wings, the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream were worse. The Fever had a record of 13-21, the Liberty were 10-24 and the Dream finished 8-26. These teams' underwhelming seasons helped the Mercury reach the postseason.
Before this season, the Mercury finished the 2018 season with a record of 20-14. So, their 2019 season was a step backward, but it did not stop them from succeeding and adding to their playoff total. Then, after being knocked out earlier, the team bounced back with a strong 2020 season.
Phoenix's 2019 season may not be the most memorable, but the Mercury made the best of it.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2019 season when you click right here!