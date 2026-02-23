Remembering Kara Braxton And Her Years With The Mercury
The WNBA community lost someone yesterday, as two-time WNBA champion Kara Braxton passed away at 43.
The league paid tribute to Braxton in a post, and it sent condolences to her family, friends and teammates.
Braxton had a great career, and she started with the Detroit Shock. After her years with the Shock, she spent time with the Phoenix Mercury.
Braxton enters WNBA, joins championship-winning team
Detroit drafted Braxton with the seventh pick of the 2005 WNBA Draft, and that class included players like Sandora Irvin and Temeka Johnson. Irvin was drafted by the Mercury, and she spent two seasons with them. Johnson was drafted by the Washington Mystics, but she came to Phoenix a few seasons later.
Sancho Lyttle was also a part of that draft, and she was selected by the Houston Comets. She played for the Mercury in 2018 and 2019.
Braxton averaged 6.9 points and three rebounds in her rookie season. She made the All-Rookie Team alongside Chelsea Newton, Katie Feenstra, Tan White and Johnson. Then, in her second season, Braxton remained one of Detroit's reserves, and she helped the team win a championship. The Shock beat the Sacramento Monarchs in a competitive series, and the franchise had its second title.
A few years later, Braxton won another championship, as the Shock beat the San Antonio Silver Stars.
In 2007, the Mercury beat the Shock to win their first championship. Then, after missing the playoffs in 2008, Phoenix would win another championship a year later.
After Phoenix's championship, the team acquired Braxton in 2010. The Mercury gave up Nicole Ohlde and a draft pick.
Braxton played well in that time, and she averaged a career-high 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Her best game was a 20-point performance against the Minnesota Lynx. On top of her scoring, the All-Star had six rebounds, three assists and a steal. She was one of six players who scored in double figures, and Penny Taylor was the leader. The Mercury forward had 22 points and seven assists.
In 2011, Braxton averaged 10.6 points in her games with the Mercury, but later that season, she was traded to the New York Liberty.
Looking at her career, Braxton accomplished great things. She made an impact, and as time goes by, her legacy will live on.
