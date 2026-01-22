Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Schedule Released, Features Exciting Matchups

The Phoenix Mercury released their schedule recently, and they are starting the season with a bang.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Las Vegas Aces during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) against the Las Vegas Aces during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There was some major news recently, as the Phoenix Mercury released their schedule. There will be some exciting matchups, and it all begins with a game against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mercury met the Aces in the WNBA Finals last year, and Las Vegas pulled off the sweep. Phoenix went on an impressive playoff run, and it started with a series against the New York Liberty. The Mercury beat the Liberty 2-1, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next round. Then, after beating the Lynx, they faced the Aces.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) defends Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the WNBA Finals Game 3 at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix and Las Vegas had great seasons, and starting the season with this matchup just seems right. The Mercury will be on the road for that game, and after losing the first two games of the Finals on the road, a win here would set the tone.

After that game, the Mercury will travel to California. They will take on the Golden State Valkyries, and after sweeping them last season, Phoenix can keep that momentum going.

Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The Phoenix Mercury reacts after forward DeWanna Bonner (14) scores against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Once the Mercury finish up that road trip, they will head home to face the Lynx. The Lynx gave the Mercury trouble during the regular season, and while Minnesota won the first game of the playoff series, Phoenix won the next three. That will be a competitive game, and Minnesota will look to start the season series with a win.

The Mercury will face the Chicago Sky in their fourth game, and Chicago was one of the teams Phoenix swept. The Sky are trying to improve, and a win over the Mercury would put them on the right path.

Mercury taking on one of the league's new teams

After that game, the Mercury will meet a new foe. They will take on the Toronto Tempo for the first time, and they will see a familiar face. Sandy Brondello became the head coach of the Tempo after the Liberty announced they would not be renewing her contract.

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello during the second half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Brondello became Phoenix's head coach in 2014, and she led them to their third championship. The Mercury dominated during the season, and they finished that period with a record of 29-5. Brondello had some good years with the Mercury, and in 2021, she helped them reach the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in franchise history.

Phoenix's first five games will be a test, and it will be interesting to see how everything plays out.

