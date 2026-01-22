Mercury Schedule Released, Features Exciting Matchups
There was some major news recently, as the Phoenix Mercury released their schedule. There will be some exciting matchups, and it all begins with a game against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury met the Aces in the WNBA Finals last year, and Las Vegas pulled off the sweep. Phoenix went on an impressive playoff run, and it started with a series against the New York Liberty. The Mercury beat the Liberty 2-1, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next round. Then, after beating the Lynx, they faced the Aces.
Phoenix and Las Vegas had great seasons, and starting the season with this matchup just seems right. The Mercury will be on the road for that game, and after losing the first two games of the Finals on the road, a win here would set the tone.
After that game, the Mercury will travel to California. They will take on the Golden State Valkyries, and after sweeping them last season, Phoenix can keep that momentum going.
Once the Mercury finish up that road trip, they will head home to face the Lynx. The Lynx gave the Mercury trouble during the regular season, and while Minnesota won the first game of the playoff series, Phoenix won the next three. That will be a competitive game, and Minnesota will look to start the season series with a win.
The Mercury will face the Chicago Sky in their fourth game, and Chicago was one of the teams Phoenix swept. The Sky are trying to improve, and a win over the Mercury would put them on the right path.
Mercury taking on one of the league's new teams
After that game, the Mercury will meet a new foe. They will take on the Toronto Tempo for the first time, and they will see a familiar face. Sandy Brondello became the head coach of the Tempo after the Liberty announced they would not be renewing her contract.
Brondello became Phoenix's head coach in 2014, and she led them to their third championship. The Mercury dominated during the season, and they finished that period with a record of 29-5. Brondello had some good years with the Mercury, and in 2021, she helped them reach the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in franchise history.
Phoenix's first five games will be a test, and it will be interesting to see how everything plays out.
