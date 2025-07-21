Mercury Lore: What is the Mascot?
I was looking at WNBA All-Star content on social media this morning and came across a video of Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson reacting in shock to an incredibly athletic dive roll performed by the Phoenix Mercury mascot and I couldn't help but wonder: what is the Mercury's mascot anyway?
Of course, I know who the mascot is in the broader sense. That would be Scorch, one of the league's best mascots, who has been entertaining Mercury fans for nearly two decades now. But, unlike many sports mascots, who are clearly meant to be a specific animal, anthropomorphic object, or human, Scorch's appearance is entirely unique and unclear.
Some online research yielded some pretty wild guesses -- some fans thought it was everything from "a prehistoric-type creature," to "a dragon." Other sources referred to Scorch as a combination of a "kangaroo, a bat, and a dog," likely due to the shape of his somewhat bat-like nose and the presence of a long tail.
The team's official website was the only place that seemed to offer concrete answers, though little was said about the inspiration for the design or what went into choosing his name. Per the Mercury site, Scorch is, surprisingly, an alien from Mercury, who was drawn to Phoenix, Arizona by sound waves emitted from the X-Factor cheering for their team back in 2002.
It had never occurred to me that Scorch would have a favorite food or drink, but he loves hot dogs and hot chocolate -- clearly the Phoenix heat does not bother him at all -- and is a Beastie Boys fan.
Over the last two decades, Scorch has been known not just for his unique appearance, but for high-flying feats of athleticism, and can often be seen pulling off acrobatic dunks from a trampoline or dancing on the sidelines during stoppages in play.
His staying power is a testament to the success of the franchise and the team's connection to the fanbase in Phoenix, and it goes to show how you never know what designs will catch on and become loved by locals.
Scorch has had plenty to cheer for since his arrival from outer space too, with three Mercury championship seasons in that time frame and the Mercs are currently holding onto the third-best record in the entire league. The vibes in Phoenix are as good as they have been in a long time.