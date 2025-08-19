Alyssa Thomas Moves Up All-Time Assists Leaderboard
In Sunday's win against the Seattle Storm, Alyssa Thomas put more distance between her and second place on the all-time triple-doubles list with a 19-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. Her dominant performance brought her up to 1,717 assists in her storied career and moved her up the all-time leaderboard yet again.
She's now seventh in WNBA history, ahead of Becky Hammon and former Mercury guard Skylar Diggins. Ahead of her in sixth Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces. With the players in tenth (former Mercury guard Natasha Cloud), eighth (a two-way tie between Hammon and Diggins), seventh (Thomas), and sixth (Gray) all currently active in the league, there could be a lot of jockeying for position over the next couple of seasons. There is a considerable gap, however, between them and Lindsay Whelan in fifth place.
Thomas' Passing Skills
Thomas, the only forward in the top 10, passed Hammon mere days after playing against the Aces, who Hammon currently coaches. The former New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars point guard was a six-time All-Star and two-time All-WNBA selection.
She also led the league in assists in 2007. Hammon was regarded as a fierce competitor and one of the smartest player in the league. It was no surprise, then, when she moved on to become a successful coach after her playing days ended, first as an assistant with the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, where she worked with legendary coach Gregg Popovich, then as the head coach of the Aces, who she has guided to two WNBA titles.
AT is one of the league's most unique players. Despite ostensibly being a power forward, she frequently brings the ball up the court on offense and it just as capable of handling the ball in the pick-and-roll as she is operating as the screener. Her bruising drives to the rim in transition open up opportunities for teammates to get open shots, and this year, she not only leads the league in assists, but has also assisted on more threes in one season than any player in league history.
A huge part of the Mercury's success this season has been recognizing Thomas's talents as a playmaker and surrounding her with enough shooting and skill to let her game shine. She's a deserving MVP candidate this season and could very well take home the award if Phoenix finishes the season strong.
Go to our Facebook and X pages for more on the Phoenix Mercury.