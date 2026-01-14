Phoenix's Shooting Helps Them Win Another Championship
The Phoenix Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and after that, they missed out on a chance of repeating. They missed the playoffs in 2008, but the following year, they were back in the postseason. Things worked out for them, as they beat the Indiana Fever to win it all.
The Mercury were on a mission, and they redeemed themselves in the process. The series with the Fever was competitive, and in the end, Phoenix beat Indiana 94-86 in the final game.
Before taking on the Fever, the Mercury beat the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat San Antonio 2-1, and the series against Los Angeles was the same result.
Phoenix got to that point after finishing the regular season with a record of 23-11. That was the same record the Mercury had when they won their first championship.
The Mercury played well in 2009, and their shooting helped them win a championship. Phoenix had some reliable shooters, and they played a role in the team's success.
Mercury get hot, make shots from deep
When it comes to 3-point percentage, the player with the highest percentage was Allie Quigley. However, her time with that year's team was brief, as she played six games. She joined the Mercury in 2008, and she played 14 games with them that year. Then, in 2009, she was waived, and she played for the Fever and the Silver Stars the following year. In her six games with Phoenix, she shot 50 percent from deep.
Years later, when Quigley joined the Chicago Sky, she had a chance to showcase her 3-point shooting.
After Quigley, the player with the highest percentage was Tangela Smith. Smith was one of Phoenix's veterans, and she could knock down shots. She shot 45 percent from deep, and she made a total of 42.
Temeka Johnson made her share of 3-pointers, as she made 36. She shot 41.4 percent, and in what was her first season with the team, she had a good year.
Phoenix had two other players who shot at least 40 percent from deep, as Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor's percentages were almost identical. Taurasi shot nearly 41 percent and Taylor was close behind. The Mercury stars were lights out, and in what was a big year for them, they led the team to victory.
The Mercury made history, and a few years later, they would add another championship to their legacy.
