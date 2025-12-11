Phoenix's Starters Set The Tone In 2017
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2017 season with a record of 18-16, and it led to another playoff appearance. They faced the Seattle Storm, the Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks. They beat the first two in single-elimination games and the Sparks beat them in a series.
It was a solid year for Phoenix, and it all began with a loss. The Dallas Wings beat the Mercury 68-58 in the first game, and Brittney Griner was the leading scorer. She had 18 points, and she also had two rebounds, two blocks and an assist. The Mercury had one other player who scored at least 10 points, as Camille Little had 11.
Griner and Little were starters, and Stephanie Talbot, Diana Taurasi and Danielle Robinson joined them.
Mercury get going, take down a rival
Phoenix recovered in the next game, as Griner led her team to victory. She had an even bigger performance, as she had 32 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. The Mercury's lineup remained the same, and some of the starters scored in double figures. This time, it was Taurasi and Robinson, as they had 13 points and 10, respectively.
Leilani Mitchell had a nice game off the bench, as she had 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds. It was a good game from the Mercury, and they kept that momentum going in the next game.
The Mercury beat the San Antonio Stars 78-72, and they kept the same lineup. Griner could not be stopped, and she led the team in scoring once again. She had a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. She also had four blocks, two assists and two steals.
Taurasi was the second-leading scorer, and she had 17 points, two rebounds and an assist. Mitchell contributed off the bench again, as she had 14 points, three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. Robinson had an all-around game, as she had 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Phoenix lost the next game, but it was a close one. The New York Liberty beat the Mercury 69-67 in that game, as Epiphanny Prince's shot put them over the top. The Mercury's lineup was a bit different, as Mitchell stepped in for Taurasi. The star guard did not play in that game due to a one-game suspension.
The Mercury played well that season, and their starting lineup helped them kick things off.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury 2017 season and their lineup when you click right here!