Mercury's Taurasi And More Win Major College Award
The Naismith College Player of the Year was introduced in 1969 for men's basketball and in 1983 for women's basketball. Lew Alcindor, who is also known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was the first player to win for the men, and Anne Donovan won it for women.
After Donovan, Cheryl Miller won the award, and she did it three times. Miller was a star in her college years, and years later, she coached the Phoenix Mercury. She was their coach for four seasons before resigning.
Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil won the award after Miller, and she did it twice. She did it in 1987 and in 1989. Sue Wicks won it in 1988. Davis-Wrightsil ended up playing for the Mercury, as she was their second-round pick in the 1999 WNBA Draft. She averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists that year.
Greats like Dawn Staley, Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Rebecca Lobo won the award, and others followed suit. Tamika Catchings won in 2000, Ruth Riley won in 2001, then after Sue Bird won in 2002, a Mercury great won two in a row.
Mercury guard takes home the award
Diana Taurasi won in 2003 and 2004, and she helped UConn win championships. In her four years, she averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a block. Then, she was drafted by the Mercury, and she had a stellar career.
A few years later, Lindsey Harding won the award, and she became Phoenix's No. 1 pick in 2007. However, she did not stay with the team, as the Mercury traded her to the Minnesota Lynx. They received Tangela Smith in return, and the veteran helped them win their first championship. While Harding did not play with the Mercury at that time, she still played for them years later.
Tina Charles won the award in 2010, and she became the first pick in that year's draft. She started her career with the Connecticut Sun, and she played with two other teams before joining the Mercury. She signed with them before the 2022 season, and she played 16 games with them. She averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. After those games, she joined the Seattle Storm.
Another Mercury player won it a few years later, as Brittney Griner won it in 2012 and 2013, after winning it the second time, she was drafted by Phoenix.
The Naismith College Player of the Year has had great names attached to it, and some of those players went on to have great years with the Mercury.
