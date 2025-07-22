Phoenix Mercury First-Half Stats Breakdown: Defense
The Phoenix Mercury have been one of the WNBA's best teams in the first half of the season, racing out to a 15-7 record. The foundation for this team's success has been its defense. Phoenix ranks third in the league in defensive efficiency, a big part of how they were able to win games even while dealing with injuries to their top two scorers.
The Mercury defense has seen a dramatic improvement over last season, when they ranked in the league's bottom three. One of the keys to the Mercury's strong start has been the way the defense has fed into the offense. The Mercury play at the league's second-fastest pace and are fourth in the league in the percentage of their points coming on the fast break, largely because of their ability to speed other teams up, make them uncomfortable, and force turnovers.
Phoenix averages 8.8 steals per contest, second in the league, and they force more turnovers than any team in the W. They even forced an absurd 29 turnovers in an early-season victory over the Washington Mystics. The constant forced turnovers allow Phoenix to get easy fast break buckets, put pressure on defenses in transition to free up open shooters, and wear down the opposition.
Their uptempo offense is also bolstered by their defensive rebounding -- if you can't secure your own misses, you can't get out on the break. Phoenix ranks fourth in defensive rebounding percentage. It's been a group effort too -- Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas are both ranked in the top 11 in the league in rebounds per game, and eight Mercury players average at least three a night.
The Mercury's strong defense is rooted in a commitment to applying pressure. It all begins with their starting point guard, rookie Monique Akoa Makani. She can often be seen picking up opposing ballhandlers well before halfcourt, forcing opposing teams to get into their offense later in the shot clock. She also fights over screens relentlessly, as do reserve guards and wings like Kitija Laksa and Lexi Held.
The Mercury don't have a single player in their starting lineup over 6'4" but their quickness and versatility gives opposing offenses fits. Thomas brings constant intensity on defense and even elite forwards like Napheesa Collier have trouble getting clean looks against her. Thomas, along with Sabally and rookie power forward/center Kathryn Westbeld, can all switch across all three frontcourt positions, and they have the agility and discipline to force opponents into tough shots. They can even switch onto guards when necessary and stay in front of them more often than not.
When they're confronted with an opponent with a size advantage, they can bring the 6'4" Natasha Mack (the team's best shot blocker) or the 6'7" Kalani Brown, an old-school big, off the bench to match up. There's no obvious weak link in the Mercury defense for opponents to attack and even the more offensive-minded players on the roster compete on defense.
If the Mercury make a deep playoff run this year, it'll be because their intensity and versatility on defense, and their refusal to let opponents get comfortable.