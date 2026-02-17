Mercury's Westbeld Becomes Key Reserve In Her Freshman Year
Kathryn Westbeld was one of the Phoenix Mercury's hidden gems last year, and she gained valuable experience during that time. She played 43 games last season, and she started in 24 of them.
Westbeld was one of the players who provided a spark off the bench, and she also contributed in her time as a starter. When she had her 10-point game during the playoffs, she was a reserve. That game was a must-win situation for the Mercury, and their rookie stepped up and helped the team get an 86-60 win.
Phoenix's bench saves the season
The Mercury starters had solid performances, as both Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas had 15 points. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix's other star, had 14 points in that outing. They did their part, but the bench put the Mercury over the top. Westbeld had her performance, and DeWanna Bonner had 14 points off the bench.
Phoenix's rookie played well throughout the season, and before she started her journey, she was an undrafted player fighting for an opportunity. Westbeld went undrafted in the 2018 WNBA Draft. She attended Notre Dame, and she helped the team win a championship in her final year.
Westbeld's college journey began in 2014, and in her first season, she averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal. She came off the bench that year, and in her second season, she became a starter. Westbeld did not start a single game in her freshman year, but she started in all of the games she played during her sophomore season.
Notre Dame's freshman started her journey with a nine-point game against UMass Lowell. Westbeld had a nice game, and she had three rebounds and two assists to go along with her points. Notre Dame's win was a blowout, as Westbeld and her teammates beat UMass Lowell 105-51.
Westbeld had some quieter performances in the next two games, but she did something special after that. She scored in double figures for the first time, as she had 15 points against Holy Cross.
Phoenix's future player had an all-around game, as she also had three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks. That was another big win for her team, as Notre Dame beat Holy Cross104-29.
Westbeld had some solid games during that season, and her best was a 17-point game against Virginia Tech. That was a few months after her game against Holy Cross.
The skilled forward's journey was getting off to a good start, and by the end of her college career, she had a major accolade under her belt.
