Why The Mercury Acquired Tonya Edwards
Tonya Edwards was a great player during her years at Tennessee, and she averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals in her four years. After that, she played in the she played overseas. She eventually played in the American Basketball League (ABL), and she played for the Columbus Quest.
Edwards won championships with that team, but the league eventually folded. Once that happened, Edwards made her way to the WNBA, as the Minnesota Lynx drafted her in 1999. She spent a year with them, and she got off to a hot start. She averaged 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists that year, and she played 32 games.
Edwards comes to Phoenix
The following year, the talented guard was traded to the Phoenix Mercury, and she had some solid seasons with them.
In her first year with the Mercury, Edwards averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals. Her best game was a 19-point performance against the Charlotte Sting. She played well, and she had four rebound, two steals and an assist to go along with her points.
Phoenix played well as a whole, as four players scored in double figures. Brandy Reed was the star, and she had 32 points. Jennifer Gillom had 11 points, and Michelle Brogan had 10.
The following year, Edwards averaged 9.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She played 10 games with the Mercury, but later on, she was traded to the Sting.
Edwards' best performance in those 10 games was a 17-point game against the Lynx. She had two rebounds, an assist and a steal as well. Bridget Pettis was the team's leading scorer, and she had 26 points off the bench.
Gillom was second in scoring, and she had 20 points. Then, Lisa Harrison finished the game with 10 points.
As far as Edwards' career high, she had 25 points in her first season. She did it against the Houston Comets, and she had three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Minnesota had two players who scored in double figures, as Katie Smith had 11.
Edwards had some impressive games in her career, and she was a valuable contributor in her time with the Mercury. Her time with the team is a reminder of how many talented players the franchise has had, and as time goes on, it will add more talent.
