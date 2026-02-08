Why The Mercury Struggled Against The Sky
The Phoenix Mercury's 2019 season led to another playoff appearance, and their play in their season series made it happen. They beat some tough opponents, but they also picked up some losses.
One of the teams that beat them was the Chicago Sky, and it was a sweep. The Sky started the series with a home game, and they beat the Mercury 82-75. DeWanna Bonner was the star of that game, and she had 28 points. She also had 12 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block.
Brittney Griner had a solid game, and she had 16 points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. The two veterans tried to lead their team to victory, but Diamond DeShields, who played for the Mercury a few years later, helped the Sky get the win. She had 25 points, three steals, two rebounds, two assists and a block.
When it came to the second game, the Mercury hosted the Sky. That was an opportunity to tie the series, but Chicago picked up another win. The Sky beat the Mercury 94-86, and Griner had a huge game.
Phoenix's center had 34 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block. Bonner had a nice game, and she had 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. Then, Diana Taurasi scored in double figures, as she had 12 points. She also had four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Sky take the series
Chicago was on a roll, and the Sky returned home for the third game. They beat the Mercury 105-78, and Griner was once again the scorer. She had 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Bonner had 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Then, Essence Carson had 10 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal off the bench.
The Sky had the Mercury's number that year, and that includes the playoffs. These teams met in the first round, and the Sky beat the Mercury 105-76. That round consisted of single-elimination games, and Chicago took care of business.
After beating Phoenix, Chicago faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces beat the Sky 93-92, and Las Vegas faced the Washington Mystics in the next round.
Chicago was too much for Phoenix that year, and as time revealed, this was not the last time these teams would meet.
