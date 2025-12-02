Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Were A Strong Offensive Team In 1997

The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 1997 season, and they had a big game against a conference rival.

The Phoenix Mercury started their journey in 1997, as they were one of the WNBA's first teams. They finished that season with a record of 16-12, and they were one of the league's first playoff teams.

Four teams were involved in the postseason that year, and the Mercury took on the New York Liberty that round. The Liberty beat the Mercury 59-41 in that game, and they took on the Houston Comets in the next round. Houston defeated New York, and it led to the franchise's first championship.

The Mercury showed that they are a force, and the following season, they played even better and reached the WNBA Finals. The 1997 season was a success, and in that period, they picked up some impressive wins.

Mercury shine in balanced effort against West rival

Phoenix's best game scoring-wise was a win over the Sacramento Monarchs. The Mercury scored 84 points in that game, and they beat the Monarchs by 17. Phoenix was home for that game, and they showed out in front of their home crowd. They had four players who scored at least 10 points, and Jennifer Gillom was the leading scorer.

Gillom had 19 points, and she also had four rebounds. Bridget Pettis had 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Michele Timms had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Then, Toni Foster had 11 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.

The Mercury had two games where they scored 83 points, and the first one was a loss. They faced the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Sparks beat them 86-83 in overtime. Phoenix had five players who scored 10 or more points, and Gillom and Pettis were the leaders. They both had 17 points, and they nearly had double-doubles.

On top of her 17 points, Gillom had nine rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Pettis had eight rebounds and four assists. Then, Timms had 15 points, Marlies Askamp had 12 off the bench and Foster had 11.

Phoenix had 83 points in another game against Sacramento. The Mercury beat the Monarchs 83-60 in that game, and Pettis had a big game. She had 23 points, four steals, three assists, two rebounds and a block in that outing.

The Mercury did not have a game where they scored more than 90 points, but they still had good showings. This was just the beginning for the team, and as time went on, their offense became even more dangerous.

