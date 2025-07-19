How Many Players Wore No. 0 For The Mercury?
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had players come and go. They are several notable names that suited up for the franchise, and some of them have shared numbers.
As of now, there are four players who have their jersey retired by the Mercury. Michele Timms, Penny Taylor, Jennifer Gillom and Bridget Pettis have received the honor. Cheryl Miller has a jersey up in the rafters for her time as Phoenix's head coach. Diana Taurasi will join those players come next year.
With all of the players that have spent time with the Mercury, it will be interesting to explore who shared jersey numbers.
One of the Mercury's top players currently wears No. 0. Satou Sabally joined the Mercury during the offseason, as they acquired her trade. Now, she is one of their go-to players, and she is on the verge of her best season.
Sabally is not the only player to wear this number. In fact, she is one of eight players to wear it.
The first player to wear No. 0 was Toni Foster. Foster was a member of the 1997 team. The Mercury drafted her with the eighth pick of the 1997 WNBA Draft. She was selected in the college draft, which took place after the Elite Draft.
Foster played with the Mercury from 1997 to 1999. Her best year was her rookie year, as she averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
The next player to wear No. 0 was Tracy Reid. She wore the number from 2002 to 2003. Reid started her career with the Charlotte Sting, as they drafted her with the seventh pick of the 1998 WNBA Draft. She went on to win Rookie of the Year. After a few years with the Sting, she played for the Miami Sol and the Mercury.
After Reid, there were five players who wore No. 0 before Sabally. Olympia Scott, Angel Robinson, Asia Taylor, Kia Nurse and Natasha Cloud all wore Sabally's number. Cloud was the most recent, and she wore it in 2024. Now, she plays for the New York Liberty.
Sabally wore this number in Dallas. She also wore it during her collegiate years. She was unable to wear her preferred number while with the Oregon Ducks, and she chose a new one. She has stuck with that number ever since.
Sabally is the latest player to wear No. 0 for Phoenix, and if she stays for a lengthy period, she could be the last player to wear the number.
