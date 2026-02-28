Remembering Phoenix's Games Against A Relocated Team
The Phoenix Mercury have been around since 1997, and they remain one of the WNBA's best teams. They reached the WNBA Finals, but they lost to the Las Vegas Aces. Before that, they beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx.
Phoenix is a historic franchise, and over the years, the Mercury have played against several teams. Some of those teams are still active, others are defunct and some relocated and gained a new identity.
After the 1997 season, new franchises were added each season. For example, the Detroit Shock and the Washington Mystics were introduced in 1998. Then, more teams came the following year, as the Lynx and the Orlando Miracle made their debut.
Minnesota is still going strong, and the franchise has won four championships. Orlando had a different fate, and the team played for a few years.
The Miracle's journey began with a 15-17 season. They met the Mercur early in season, and they beat Phoenix 80-76. Jennifer Gillom was the Mercury's leading scorer in that game, and she had 25 points. She also had 11 rebounds, two assists and a block. Michele Timms had a solid outing, as she had 16 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Mercury return the favor, tie the series
Phoenix won the next meeting, as Kristi Harrower scored 16 points in the team's 73-67 win. Maria Stepanova had 12 points off the bench, and Edna Campbell and Lisa Harrison both had 11. That led to Phoenix's seventh win of the season, and later on, they finished that period with a record of 15-17. They missed the playoffs for the first time, but they bounced back the following year.
Orlando had a record of 16-16 in 2000, and Phoenix was one of its losses. The Mercury beat the Miracle 84-77, and Gillom's big game put them over the top. She had 28 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Tonya Edwards and Brandy Reed had nice performances as well, as they had 12 points and 10 points, respectively.
The Miracle continued to play for a few years, and in their final season, they had a record of 16-16. That season was identical to the one that led to their first and last playoff appearance. After that season, things changed for the franchise, as they relocated and became the Connecticut Sun. Since then, the Sun have had some strong seasons, and even with their recent rebuild, they are on the right track.
Phoenix has faced many teams, and no matter the outcome, the franchise still stands tall.
