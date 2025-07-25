Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Liberty
The Phoenix Mercury are set to take on the New York Liberty. They have defeated the Liberty twice this season, and as Phoenix wants to reclaim the second best record, a win over New York can help them get there.
New York is one of the best teams in the league, and they will not be easy to stop. They are especially good at home, as they are 11-2 on their home floor this season. Their trio of Brenna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty to a championship, and they are working towards another.
Phoenix is having a good year of their own, and they are fighting for the franchise's fourth championship.
There have been some stellar performances from Mercury players this season, and in today's game, they will need good games from some of their players.
The first place to keep an eye on is Satou Sabally. Sabally is back in action after missing time before All-Star break. She was in the starting lineup for their matchup against the Atlanta Dream, and she finished the game with 13 points.
Sabally is a star, and now that she is healthy, the Mercury can run their offense through her. The Liberty are going to score, as they lead the league in points. They average 87.4 points this season. Phoenix is not too far behind, as they average 83.2 points. With players like Stewart and Ionescu, New York can put up big numbers, and Phoenix can counteract that with Sabally.
Alyssa Thomas is another player to watch out for. She is having a great year, and she is arguably in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. She is nearly averaging a triple-double and she can impact the game in a variety of ways. If they need her to score, she can do that. If she needs to move the ball or rebound, she has that covered as well.
Thomas is doing a bit of everything, and chances are she will be active in this game.
Lastly, another key player in this game is Sami Whitcomb. Whitcomb has been on a tear from 3-point range. She is shooting 37 percent from deep. This game could come down to the wire, and it may be a big shot from beyond the arc that puts Phoenix over the top. Whitcomb is the perfect person to turn to in this scenario.
The Liberty will be a challenge, but with these players leading the way, the Mercury can get the win.
