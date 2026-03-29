Two-Time WNBA Champion Joins The 2018 Mercury

Devereaux Peters played for the Phoenix Mercury , and it was in her final season. She started her career with the Minnesota Lynx, and she was a third-round pick. She played 30 games that year, and she started in two of them.

Peters averaged 5.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She had her career high during that time, as she had 18 points against the New York Liberty. The Lynx beat the Liberty in a blowout, and Peters was one of five players who scored in double figures

Jul 21, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Devereaux Peters (14) and Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) slap five after the Lynx defeated the Mercury 82-77 during a basketball game at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Ironically, the Liberty had several Mercury ties, as Cappie Pondexter was New York's leading scorer. She had 30 points in that game, and she had five assists, two rebounds and a steal in the process. Then, Essence Carson , Kia Vaughn, Leilani Mitchell, Kara Braxton and Kelly Miller were all playing for New York.

Peters had some solid seasons, and in her time with the Lynx, she won two championships. She helped the Lynx win in 2013, and they beat the Seattle Storm and the Mercury to get to the Finals. Then, they beat the Atlanta Dream to win it all.

Oct 10, 2013; Atlanta, GA, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Devereaux Peters (14) and forward Maya Moore (23) celebrate a victory against the Atlanta Dream at the Arena at Gwinnett Center. The Lynx defeated the Dream 86-77 to win the WNBA Championship. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During that time, Peters averaged 4.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a block. Her season high was 14 points, and she did it against the Los Angeles Sparks. Minnesota won that game, it was a blowout.

When it came to Minnesota's 2015 win, Peters did well rebounding-wise. She averaged 3.4 boards, and she averaged 3.2 points in the process. She had a 12-point game against the Connecticut Sun, and the Lynx lost that game. The Lynx went on a successful postseason run, and they beat the Sparks, the Mercury and the Indiana Fever.

Peters comes to Phoenix

Jun 6, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Devereaux Peters (14) and Phoenix Mercury forward Lynetta Kizer (12) battle for positioning in the fourth quarter at the Target Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 99-79. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images | Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images

A few years passed, and Peters joined the Mercury. She played five games, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds during that stretch. Her best performance in those outings was a four-point game against the Fever. Phoenix won that game, and the Fever had some familiar faces. Pondexter was there, and Candice Dupree was in action as well.

The Mercury finished the 2018 season with a record of 20-14, and in her time with the team, Peters added to that success. Overall, she had a good career, and she ended it with one of the WNBA's historic teams.

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