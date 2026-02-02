Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix's Guards Received Recognition In 2008

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 2008, but they still were tied to some of the WNBA's award races.

Davion Moore

Sep 19, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks center Candace Parker (3) guards Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) in the second half of game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals at Staples Center. Phoenix won 86-75. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks center Candace Parker (3) guards Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) in the second half of game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals at Staples Center. Phoenix won 86-75. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2007, and like every championship-winning team, people expect a repeat. However, things did not go according to plan.

Phoenix missed the playoffs, but it was still a decent year. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-18, they were a solid team on their home floor. They were 9-8 in home games, but their performance in road games impacted their record. They were 7-10 on the road, and when it came to games against conference rivals, they were 8-12.

The Mercury took a step backwards, and despite that setback, they had a few players involved in award races.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) drives to the basket between Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) and guard Kia Nurse (10) during the third quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mercury guards get recognized

When it comes to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, Phoenix's guards were in the mix. Diana Taurasi was fifth in the race, and she had 149 points. She averaged 24.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Cappie Pondexter was further down the list, and she had 14 points. She averaged 21.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Diana Tauras
Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) defend Los Angeles Sparks center Candace Parker (3)in the first half of game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals at Staples Center. Phoenix won 86-75. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Candace Parker won the award that year, and she averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. That was a special year for Parker, as she also won Rookie of the Year. That was just the start of what would be an excellent career for her, and she won MVP over the Mercury guards and others.

This was a quieter year for the Mercury, as they were involved in one more race. Pondexter received points towards the Sportsmanship Award, and she was tied for fourth. She earned two points, and Allison Feaster, Ivory Latta, Ticha Penicheiro and Nakia Sanford did as well. Vickie Johnson won the award, and she had 14 points.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) drives against Los Angeles Sparks guard Kia Nurse (10) during the second quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

While they were not involved in any other races, a Mercury guard made the All-WNBA First Team. Taurasi made the fourth time, and she was joined by Sophia Young-Malcolm, Lindsay Whalen, Lisa Leslie and Parker.

The Mercury missed the playoffs that year, but they bounced back the following year. They won another championship, and Taurasi won MVP. She also won Finals MVP in her team's win over the Indiana Fever. They beat them 3-2, and Taurasi and her teammates had a strong series.

Phoenix got back on track, and during that time, the stars were a part of more races.

Please follow us on X to read more about the 2008 season and any Mercury players who won awards when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.