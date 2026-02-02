Why Phoenix's Guards Received Recognition In 2008
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2007, and like every championship-winning team, people expect a repeat. However, things did not go according to plan.
Phoenix missed the playoffs, but it was still a decent year. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 16-18, they were a solid team on their home floor. They were 9-8 in home games, but their performance in road games impacted their record. They were 7-10 on the road, and when it came to games against conference rivals, they were 8-12.
The Mercury took a step backwards, and despite that setback, they had a few players involved in award races.
Mercury guards get recognized
When it comes to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, Phoenix's guards were in the mix. Diana Taurasi was fifth in the race, and she had 149 points. She averaged 24.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.
Cappie Pondexter was further down the list, and she had 14 points. She averaged 21.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Candace Parker won the award that year, and she averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. That was a special year for Parker, as she also won Rookie of the Year. That was just the start of what would be an excellent career for her, and she won MVP over the Mercury guards and others.
This was a quieter year for the Mercury, as they were involved in one more race. Pondexter received points towards the Sportsmanship Award, and she was tied for fourth. She earned two points, and Allison Feaster, Ivory Latta, Ticha Penicheiro and Nakia Sanford did as well. Vickie Johnson won the award, and she had 14 points.
While they were not involved in any other races, a Mercury guard made the All-WNBA First Team. Taurasi made the fourth time, and she was joined by Sophia Young-Malcolm, Lindsay Whalen, Lisa Leslie and Parker.
The Mercury missed the playoffs that year, but they bounced back the following year. They won another championship, and Taurasi won MVP. She also won Finals MVP in her team's win over the Indiana Fever. They beat them 3-2, and Taurasi and her teammates had a strong series.
Phoenix got back on track, and during that time, the stars were a part of more races.
