Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Added A Defensive-Minded Guard

Briann January spent a few years with the Phoenix Mercury, and she brought her defensive skills to the team.

Davion Moore

Mercury's Briann January (12) hits a three pointer against Liberty during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002
Mercury's Briann January (12) hits a three pointer against Liberty during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 / Patrick Breen/The Republic

The Phoenix Mercury have been in the WNBA since 1997, and since then, they have had several players. Whether it was stars like Diana Taurasi or Brittney Griner, or anyone else, Phoenix has been home to a slew of players.

In that time, players have made names for themselves, and all of them specialized in something. Some were exceptional scorers, some were a force when it came to rebounding, and some were great playmakers. There were also players who were known for their defense.

During her career, Briann January was known for her defense, and she played for the Mercury in 2018 and 2019. She started her career with the Indiana Fever, which is the team that drafted her in 2009.

Briann January
Aug. 25, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indiana Fever guard Briann January (20) reacts from the bench during the game against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half at US Airways Center. The Fever defeated the Mercury 85-72. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

In January's first season with the Fever, she averaged 6.9 points, 2.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and a steal. The Fever had a good season, as they finished with a record of 22-12. They reached the WNBA Finals after beating the Washington Mystics and the Detroit Shock in the previous rounds.

The Fever ran into the Mercury in the Finals, and Phoenix won the series 3-2 to win the franchise's second championship.

January remained with Indiana for some years, and in 2012, she helped them win their first championship. She averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals that season.

January comes to Phoenix

After the 2017 season, January was traded to the Mercury. The Fever received the eighth pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft in return, and they used it to draft Victoria Vivians.

Briann Januar
The Phoenix Mercury's Briann January and Brittney Griner (right) celebrate a basket against the Atlanta Dream in the second half on Aug. 17, 2018, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.Atlanta .vs Phoenix 2018 / Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports

In her first season with Phoenix, January averaged seven points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds. She played 33 games that year, and she started in all of them. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 20-14, and they had a solid playoff run.

In 2019, she averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds. She was a starter for most games, as she played in 32 and she started in 26. Phoenix finished the season with a record of 15-19. They reached the playoffs, but they were knocked out in the first round.

Briann Januar
Indiana Fever assistant coach Briann January poses for a photo Wednesday, April 30, 2025, during the Indiana Fever media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After that season, the Mercury traded January to the Connecticut Sun. Later on, she spent time with the Seattle Storm. Then, she was an assistant coach for the Sun, the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G-League and now the Fever.

Throughout her career, January was recognized for her defense, as she made both the All-Defensive First Team and Second Team multiple times. In college, she won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year twice.

January had a nice career, and for a period, she contributed to Phoenix's success.

Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Briann January when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.