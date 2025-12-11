Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Timms' Rookie Season Helped Phoenix Make The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury added Michele Timms in 1997, and she had a big rookie season.

Michele Timms was one of the Phoenix Mercury's first players. The WNBA had an allocation round in 1997, and Timms was the second player Phoenix received. The first player was Jennifer Gillom.

After receiving those two players, the Mercury continued to build their roster, and in the end, Phoenix's first roster made the playoffs. The Mercury made the playoffs after finishing the season with a record of 16-12.

The Mercury had a good year, and Timms was one of their top players. She averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals. The future All-Star was second in the league in steals, as Teresa Weatherspoon averaged three. The New York Liberty guard was named the Defensive Player of the Year later that season, and she won it the following year as well.

Timms' season led to her getting recognition from the league. While Weatherspoon won Defensive Player of the Year, Phoenix's guard was second in the race.

New York's defensive specialist earned 22 points out of a possible 37. Timms was tied for second, as she and Elena Baranova both earned four points. Cynthia Cooper and Lisa Leslie had three, and Vicky Bullett had one.

Timms involved in another award race

Timms was in the running for another award, as she was fifth in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. Cooper won the award as she was the only player who received first place votes. She had 37 votes, and she earned 370 points. That was the most a player could have.

Andrea Stinson was second in the races, as she had 116 points. Leslie was third, and she had 109 points. Ruthie Bolton had 107 and Timms had 20.

After Timms, players like Michelle Edwards, Rebecca Lobo and Tina Thompson received votes as well.

Phoenix's guard had a nice career, and a few years later, she became an All-Star. The WNBA held its first All-Star Game in 1999, and she was joined by Gillom. She averaged 6.8 points, five assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Gillom averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals.

Timms had excellent years in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) and her success carried over into the WNBA. She is a Mercury legend, and as one of the players who has her jersey retired, her contributions will always be remembered.

