Sky's Angel Reese Could Join A'ja Wilson in History Books
We aren’t saying Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is A’ja Wilson. What we are saying is, she isn’t the only one capable of historic things.
Recently, the former WNBA MVP made some headlines. In what was expected to be a routine night against the lowly Connecticut Sun yesterday, Wilson was forced to play her A game. What that ultimately resulted in was 32 points and 20 rebounds, the first 30-20 game in WNBA history.
There’s no other way to put this: Wilson is the best player in the world. That statement has been true for the last handful of seasons, by the way. So it isn’t surprising to see what she just accomplished. With that said, her name won’t be the only one in the history books for long.
Reese is a rebounding machine. Arguably, the best rebounder in WNBA history. If she isn’t already, she’s certainly on her way. Her 22 rebound game on August 25th, 2024, ranks as the third most boards in history. She also has three total games with at least 20 rebounds, good for fourth best all time. She’s currently behind only Tina Charles, Jonquel Jones and Sylvia Fowles. And there's more.
Just last season, Reese’s first in the league, her 13.1 rebounds a night were the most boards averaged for a single season. Fast forward to today, and her 12.5 boards a night ranks second on that list.
So, when it comes to crashing the glass, it’s safe to say that Reese won’t have a problem racking up a few more 20-rebound games, but what about the scoring department? That shouldn’t be much of an issue either.
Currently, Reese is averaging a career-high 14.2 points a night. She hasn’t quite hit the 30-point mark just yet, but she did score a career high 27 points on July 5th, 2024. She also has eight total games of at least 20 points.
Another reason why we’re convinced she’ll notch at least one 30-20 game in her career, if not multiple, is the lack of help around her. Reese’s Sky are currently 8-23, and unless the front office makes a few moves, the franchise will continue to pin everything on her shoulders. And while that may not result in many wins, in terms of her individual stats, they won’t be lacking.
For now, Wilson deserves all of the credit in the world and a ton of shine. But in no time, Reese will soon join her.
