Sky Should Have Signed Veteran Guard Before Fever
Do the Chicago Sky actually put their best foot forward? After the recent news, there are some doubts.
Their 8-23 record speaks for itself, but at one point, the Sky were in the playoff mix. Before the season went completely left, they simply needed to get more help, preferably at the guard position.
Courtney Vandersloot has been watching from the sidelines with a torn ACL, but Ariel Atkins has been terrific in her absence, averaging 13.5 points a night. However, she’s been out there by herself, while rookie Hailey Van Lith can’t aggregate any minutes.
What they needed was a playmaker, a scorer and a facilitator. What they needed was Odyssey Sims. The number two overall pick in the 2014 WNBA draft was waived on July 2 by the Los Angeles Sparks. At the age of 33, who knows how much time she has left, but when it comes to the here and now, she has a lot left in the tank.
Odyssey Sims 2025 stats:
9.8 PPG, 3.5 APG, 2.9 RPG, 41.7 FG%, 35.3 3P%
The Sky, by and large, needed that sort of contribution. Since July 2, when Sims was cut, the Sky have gone 3-12, which just so happens to be the worst record in the league. Also, during that stretch, Atkins missed a huge chunk of games, and Van Lith couldn’t get any playing time.
To add insult to injury, Sims truly enjoys playing Chicago. In 26 career games against them, she’s averaged 11.4 points and four assists.
Simply put, there’s no rationalizing the Sky’s decision to not look her way. Even this season, when she got the chance, Sims went to work on them, dropping 12 points, three assists, and two steals back in May.
Now, Sims will take her talents to the Indiana Fever, where she’ll help them further their postseason spot and maybe even help them get over the championship hump.
While she’s busy putting her imprint on her new squad, the Sky will remain in no-man’s land. Cracking double digits in wins this season feels like a miracle, and who knows when Angel Reese will get back on the court.
The 2025 season has been a forgettable one, but things could have been different if the front office had pulled the trigger on Sims when they had the chance.
