Sky's Angel Reese Labeled Fashion All-Star

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has never been one to shrink in big moments—on the court or in the tunnel.

Katerra Brewer

Jul 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Angel Reese’s rise has never just been about basketball. She’s undeniably dominant in the paint but it goes deeper than the hardwood. This week, the Chicago Sky forward was named LeagueFits final Eastern Conference All-Star — stamping her status as one of the flyest on and off the court.

Turning the tunnel into her fashion runway, Reese with her mix of luxury, streetwear and unapologetic flair has become her signature, not only gaining fan votes but giving her culture clout. Her Instagram reads like part runway, part highlight reel, giving the world a glimpse into the multidimensional persona she’s carefully created since her days at LSU.

“You can be cute and go out there and still ball. So I’m trying to change the stereotype that women in sports can’t be girly and have fashion off the court.

Angel Reese

On the court, Reese has been just as dominant. She entered All-Star Weekend riding a record-setting streak of consecutive double-doubles, surpassing legends before her and redefining what impact looks like. Night in and night out, she anchors Chicago’s frontcourt with physicality, toughness, and a relentless motor that’s impossible to ignore.

But what makes her aura so magnetic is the balance of grit and glam. Reese merges production with personality, stats with style, hustle with high fashion. In a league where identity matters just as much as performance, she’s setting a new standard both in the paint and in the tunnel.

Brand Building in Real Time

Angel Reese isn’t just putting up double-doubles, she’s building a brand in real time. She understands the power of a viral moment, whether it’s a quote, a court side fit, or a national endorsement. In a league where presence matters, she stands out as a star who isn’t following trends but she’s setting them.

Angel Reese in a branded shoot for Reebok
Angel Reese and Reebok’s “Pretty Gritty” Engine A sneakers are the first basketball shoe with the WNBA star’s name. Mandatory Credit: Reebok / Reebok

LeagueFits Is Just the Beginning

Being named a LeagueFits All-Star is about more than fashion, it’s a recognition of presence and power. In today’s WNBA, tunnel fits aren’t just outfits; they’re a form of storytelling. Angel Reese doesn’t just walk into the arena, she arrives. Each look is intentional, each moment captured through the lens of identity, influence, and authenticity. She’s not just dressing for the camera but she’s setting the tone for a generation.

Angel Reese arriving to the Commissioner’s cup game against the Dream.
The Sky are looking for their first Commissioner’s Cup win as they take on the Dream. Mandatory Credit: Chicago Sky / Chicago Sky

Her fits turn heads, but her game demands respect. Angel Reese isn’t choosing between fashion and hoops, she’s owning both, and it’s why she’s becoming one of the WNBA’s most influential stars.

Katerra Brewer
KATERRA BREWER

Katerra Brewer is a sports journalist passionate about storytelling at the intersection of sports, culture, and media. A graduate of LSU and former ESPN Communications intern, she’s covered everything from college athletics to emerging leagues with a sharp eye for compelling narratives.

