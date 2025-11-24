Sky's Angel Reese Named to Team USA Camp Roster
Angel Reese has earned her first invitation to USA Basketball's senior national team training camp. The Chicago Sky forward was announced on November 24, 2025, as one of 18 players selected for the camp, taking place from December 12 to 14 at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
Reese joins a star-studded roster that includes fellow WNBA superstars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. Joining her as first-time camp participants are Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Veronica Burton. College stars Lauren Betts from UCLA and JuJu Watkins from Southern California also earned invitations.
The roster includes Paris Olympic gold medalists Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Plum, Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young. Dearica Hamby, who earned a bronze medal in 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Olympics, and Brionna Jones, who helped Team USA win gold at the 2022 FIBA World Cup, round out the veteran presence.
New USA Basketball head coach Kara Lawson will lead the camp. She'll be assisted by WNBA coaches Nate Tibbetts of the Phoenix Mercury, Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever, and Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries.
Reese’s elite rebounding ability and two-way play make her a valuable asset to the team. She reshared the roster announcement post with a “⏰” emoji.
Angel Reese’s WNBA Success Brings Her Closer to the International Stage
Reese was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The LSU product averaged 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game, earning her first WNBA All-Star honor in her rookie season.
She made history by recording 26 double-doubles in 34 appearances and achieved a streak of 15 consecutive double-double performances, breaking the previous WNBA record of 12 straight games held by Candace Parker.
If her rookie year was impressive, Reese's 2025 campaign was even more dominant. She averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game across 30 appearances while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. She once again led the entire WNBA in rebounding. She became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 40 double-doubles.
Reese surpassed Tina Charles's previous record of 45 double-doubles across her first two seasons. She recorded 20 double-doubles during the 2025 season alone.
After setting records in her first two WNBA seasons and maintaining that dominance through consecutive years, Reese has proved that she deserves the chance to represent the nation at the biggest stages. She is among the most valuable frontcourt talents in the USA and will be a valuable addition to a team preparing for the 2026 FIBA World Cup.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!